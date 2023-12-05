Global Semiconductor Equipment Market Report 2023 - Top Five Players Account for More than 60% Market Share, Chinese Players Account for Less Than 5% But Are Quickly Expanding

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Equipment Market (by Segment, Supply Chain, Dimension, & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor equipment market is estimated to reach US$126.40 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.90%, during the forecast period.

Segments Covered

By Segment : Wafer equipment, Assembly and packaging equipment and Test equipment. The wafer equipment segment accounted for majority of market share. In the future, the demand for silicon wafers and equipment footprints would aid in the analysis of the semiconductor wafer fab equipment market. Furthermore, advancements in wafer technologies that have resulted in "denser packaging" of devices such as MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) and transistors are expected to lay the groundwork for new opportunities that companies can capitalize on.

By Supply Chain : IDM, OSAT, and Foundry. IDM segment held the largest share in semiconductor equipment market, while the same segment is the fastest growing during the forecast period, as IDM Semiconductor equipment market is expected to enhance their Integrated Circuit (IC) production capacity, the companies are partnering with semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers.

By Dimensions: 2D, 2.5D and 3D. 2.5D dimension packaging held the maximum share in semiconductor equipment market. The fastest growing segment is 3D dimensions due to heavy investments on the R&D by many key players, including Amkor Technology, ASE group, Silicon ware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., and others, leading to the improvement in advanced packaging techniques.

Geographic Coverage

The Asia Pacific semiconductor equipment market enjoyed the largest market share, primarily owing to the dominance of China, Taiwan, South Korea, which are the Asia-Pacific most attractive market for semiconductor equipment. China is the world's largest semiconductor equipment market. China's semiconductor equipment market is expected to achieve solid growth, underpinned by high foundry capex expectations driven by rising demand; technology process development, where more equipment investment is needed; memory process development; photovoltaic demand driven by environmental production; and rising demand in LEDs, MEMS, power devices, and advanced packaging. Furthermore, Europe and North America are considered the emerging market for semiconductor equipment.

Top Impacting Factors



Growth Drivers

Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry

Increased use of Semiconductors in Medical Devices

Mounting usage of semiconductor equipment in Gaming Industry

Rising Government Support

Challenges

Functional Defects and Complexities

High Cost Associated

Trends

Increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence

Escalation of Internet of Things (IOT)

Surging Demand for Electronic vehicles

Emerging Industrial Robotics

Focus on Key Driving Factors

Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry: The consumption of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, had increased over the years and one of the primary factors driving the growth of consumer electronics is the growing preference for smart electronic devices. Semiconductor chips, which are used as components in power devices, compactness optical sensors, and light emitters, are the basic requirement for the manufacture of these smart electronic devices.

Functional Defects and Complexities: The semiconductor equipment used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and integrated circuits. Advanced semiconductor fabrication can involve thousands of process steps, which makes the procedure very complex. Each piece of equipment at a process step has the potential to fail, resulting in a default and possibly reducing production yield. The fabrication of advanced semiconductors can involve thousands of parts sourced from a variety of suppliers. Some common fabrication equipment issues include corrosion, pressure regulator malfunction, or improperly sized or fitted seals. Any of these issues could have potentially large impacts on fabrication equipment performance and product quality. So, the functional defects and complexities can happen any time and can lead to delay in the manufacturing of products and delivery, which would directly disturb the supply chain.

Escalation of Internet of Things (IOT): IoT depends on sensors and MEMS technology, they can monitor actions of connected objects and machines. IoT applications cannot work without sensors and integrated circuits, so all IoT devices would require semiconductors. This would result in increased demand for sensors, connectivity, memory, microcontrollers, and integrated circuits, which could put pressure on the existing semiconductor supply chain. Semiconductor manufacturers that choose to meet IoT demands now would be well positioned to take advantage of this developing market. Hence, the increasing penetration of IOT devices would boost the growth of the semiconductor equipment market.

Analysis of Key Players

The market for semiconductor equipment is concentrated with top five players accounted for more than 60% share. Chinese players accounted for less than 5% of the global market share, although they are expanding quickly. Further, key players of the semiconductor equipment market are Hitachi High Tech Corporation, ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, KLA Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., Screen Holding Co. Ltd, Advantest Corporation, and ASM International N.V.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Semiconductor Equipment: An Overview

2.1.1 Advantages of Semiconductor Equipment

2.1.2 Semiconductor Equipment Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Semiconductor Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Semiconductor Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

3.3 Global Semiconductor Equipment Market: Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Global Semiconductor Equipment Market: Dimension Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Increased use of Semiconductors in Medical Devices

6.1.4 Rising Government Support

6.1.5 Mounting usage of semiconductor equipment in Gaming Industry

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Functional Defects and Complexities

6.2.2 High Cost Associated

6.2.3 Geo Political Tension

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Escalation of Internet of Things (IOT)

6.3.3 Surging Demand for Electronic vehicles

6.3.4 Emerging Industrial Robotics

6.3.5 Launch of 5G Network

6.3.6 Sustainability

6.2.7 New Advancements in Semiconductor Equipment

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Semiconductor Equipment Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

Advantest

Applied Materials

ASM International

ASML Holding Semiconductor Company

Canon

Hitachi High Tech

KLA Corporation

Lam Research

Nikon

Screen Holding

Teradyne

Tokyo Electron

