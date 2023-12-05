Rhodian Group Partners with Applied Systems to Provide Hosted Email Solutions

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhodian Group — a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the insurance, banking, healthcare, private equity, and other industries — has partnered with Applied Systems to provide mutual customers new hosted email services.



“This is a great opportunity for us to provide even more value and security to Applied’s agents,” said Phil Smith, President and CEO of Rhodian Group. “We’re grateful to the Applied team for their faith in us and have already seen great success in bringing our combined customers to our email services. We look forward to a productive, mutually rewarding relationship.”

The agreement with Rhodian will give Applied agents a smooth transition from the Hosted Exchange email system they already use to the Microsoft technologies Rhodian provides as a Microsoft Gold Partner, Tier 1 Cloud Solution Provider*.

“With their insurance industry experience, their hands-on know-how, and their Microsoft status, we knew Rhodian was the right fit for us and for our agents as they move to their next modern email solution,” said Kathy Lattz, SVP of Adoption Services for Applied Systems. “We look forward to continuing to support our combined customers and deliver more value through more secure, scalable solutions today and tomorrow."

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit https://rhodiangroup.com/applied-exchange-migration/, email info@rhodiangroup.com, or call 877-860-0700.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is a leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most. For more information, visit www1.appliedsystems.com/en-us/

* Microsoft and Exchange are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.