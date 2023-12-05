Interventional Cardiology Market Size Worth USD 38.83 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Interventional Cardiology Market is expected to reach USD 38.83 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions. The government has increased the allocation of healthcare budgetary in developing countries, and it has also introduced several reimbursement policies to encourage the adoption of technologically advanced interventional cardiology devices.

The awareness programs launched by the various non-profit organization, academic institutions, and government regarding the coronary heart diseases and technologically advanced diagnostic solutions is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry in the emerging economies. Increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers for the production of more enhanced, accurate, and cost-effective technology will drive the market growth of the product over the forecast period.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. In order to meet the growing demand for the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 15.50 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 7.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 38.83 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, End User, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Ivascular, BIOTRONIK, and Biosensors Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The Interventional Cardiology Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities.



Some of the prominent players in the Interventional Cardiology Market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Terumo Corporation

C.R. Bard

B. Braun

Ivascular

BIOTRONIK

Biosensors

Strategic Development

In February 2017, the Argon Medical Devices' interventional cardiology devices were acquired by the Merit Medical systems. The acquisition would help the company enhance its brand profile and strengthen its position in the global market.

In 2017, Abbott Laboratories launched XIENCE Sierra, a coronary stent system. The product has an unparalleled safety record, which lowers the probability of the artery being re-blocked.

Key Highlights from The Report

The Angioplasty stents dominated the market with a share of 40.3% in 2019 due to the innovation of technologically advanced stents such as bioabsorbable stents, which minimizes the artery blockages.

The Hospital segment is expected to dominate the end user segment due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced devices.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Interventional cardiology market in 2019 due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers for product development and high healthcare expenditures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Cardiology Market on the basis of Product, End User, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters) Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons) Plaque Modification Devices Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents) Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cardiac Catheterization labs Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



