LiveCare Continues Rapid Growth and Expansion into Key States

Venice, FL, USA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare, Inc. (OTC: LVCE), a leader in the telehealth industry, announces expansion into key states and ambitious expansion into national markets.



The USA diabetic market presents a vast opportunity for LiveCare, with 37 million Americans diagnosed with Type II diabetes and 97 million prediabetics. Initially licensed and credentialed only in Florida, LiveCare has now expanded to Texas, Ohio, and Michigan, tapping into a potential customer base of 27.4 million. Phase one of the company's expansion aims to credential with 10 states (California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, South Carolina), representing half of the country's overall and diabetic population, potentially increasing the market from 8.5 million in Florida to 67.6 million by adding these additional states.

Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare, stated, "This significant growth in our daily member acquisitions and our expansion into key states is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions. We are not just expanding our business; we have created a company that truly helps people. We are excited to continue enhancing our services to meet the evolving healthcare needs, especially of the diabetic population."

LiveCare is in the final stages of expanding to these seven additional states, with the help of Bikham Health Care, a firm licensed in all 50 states with 18 years of experience, representing a further 40.2 million potential customers in addition to the 27.4 M potential patients we can now access. The company aims to expand nationwide upon completing phase one, significantly increasing its impact in the telehealth industry.

Stay tuned for more updates as LiveCare continues to broaden its services and impact in the healthcare industry.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about LiveCare. Actual results may vary materially.

Contact Information: LIVECARE Phone: (800)-345-0491