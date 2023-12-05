Ultrafiltration Market Size Worth USD 8.56 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultrafiltration (UF) market size was USD 1.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing awareness of water and wastewater treatment, a rising demand for ultrapure water in the Food & Beverage (F&B) and healthcare sectors, and stringent regulatory and sustainability policies.

Ultrafiltration, a purification process utilizing semipermeable membranes, finds versatile applications across industries such as F&B, textiles, pulp & paper, municipal treatment, and more. The emphasis on educating and sensitizing the population about the benefits and safety of treated wastewater is also contributing to market expansion.

Despite its potential, the UF market faces challenges, primarily the high capital cost associated with establishing UF systems. Overcoming these cost-related challenges is crucial for wider adoption of ultrafiltration technology, which is vital for addressing environmental concerns.

A notable trend in the market is the increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with ultrafiltration systems. This integration enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time data analysis, fostering more reliable and cost-effective ultrafiltration processes. By embracing IoT, the ultrafiltration market aims to optimize resource usage and improve overall filtration system effectiveness.

Key Market Segments:

Type Insights:

The ceramic segment dominated the market in 2022 due to cost-effectiveness and suitability for treating challenging wastewaters.

The polymeric segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth, driven by versatility, energy efficiency, and ease of operation.

Module Insights:

The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to account for a significantly large revenue share, offering efficient and chemical-free water purification for various applications.

Plate and frame, and tubular modules also play essential roles in the UF market, catering to specific industry needs.

Application Insights:

The industrial treatment segment is poised for steady revenue growth, driven by UF's cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and environmental friendliness. UF offers advantages such as small equipment footprints, low maintenance costs, and high treatment efficiency.

Regional Insights:

North America led the market in 2022, with a diverse range of UF applications, particularly in municipal treatment and food processing.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to experience the fastest revenue growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the need for advanced water treatment technologies.

Europe is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, influenced by stringent regulations and varying healthcare systems.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global UF market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient UF solutions. Some major players included in the global UF market report are:

Strategic Development

On 27 September 2023, PPG announced the launch of filter components and a high-performance Ultrafiltration (UF) membrane for use in wastewater and industrial process water applications. The new UF membrane complements PPG's range of Microfiltration (MF) membranes and filter elements, which are intended to eliminate oil and other impurities to enable wastewater and process water to be disposed of or reused in a safe and cost-effective manner, enhancing water reuse and contributing to the fight against global water scarcity. PPG's UF membranes are superhydrophilic, or water loving, and have a unique antifouling treatment technology, which prevents trace amounts of oil, grease, and other difficult-to-filter pollutants from fouling the membranes and filter elements. This can therefore prolong the membranes' service life and minimize maintenance and replacement costs.

On 5 June 2023, Veolia Water Technologies a leading water and wastewater treatment solutions supplier enhanced its mobile water services portfolio in China by introducing new modular trailer-mounted Reverse Osmosis (RO) units. Veolia is reiterating its commitment to offering its clients in China cutting-edge water treatment solutions by integrating the newest modular trailer-mounted RO units. The fleet also consists of filtration, ultrafiltration, and deionization units in addition to the RO units.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global UF market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Polymeric Ceramic

Module Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hollow Fiber Plate and Frame Tubular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Municipal Treatment Industrial Treatment Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



