Silicon Photonics Devices Market Size Worth USD 12,285.4 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Silicon Photonics Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 12,285.4 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. As there is a growing trend for connected devices and IoT in several industries, the need for the number of data points has also increased substantially. The factor driving the demand for the market is efficient power consumption usage in silicon photonics devices and increasing the bandwidth requirement for the transfer of large data. Increased funding into the sector has also propelled the growth of the market.

Moreover, with a fall in the price of these devices, the demand has increased extensively in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and defense, among others. An increase in the level of awareness in the healthcare sector, and incorporation of IT in the industry, such as refractive sensing and lab-on-chip solutions, have also boosted market demand.

The rise in demand for active optical cable, optical attenuators, and optical multiplexers, which offers plenty of growth opportunities, as they provide various options to attain low-cost economies. The market has been growing in the research area due to its rising demand in the semiconductors sector.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 879.3 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 23.2% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 12,285.45 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Devices, Application, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Silicon Photonics Devices is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Silicon Photonics Devices industry include:

Broadcom Limited

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics

K. K., Infinera Corporation

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Luxtera

In September 2020, Advanced Micro Foundry and Denselight are developing an integrated approach for both sensing and data center applications. The collaboration’s purpose is to develop a technology that can be applied to customer photonic integrated circuit designs.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Physik Instrumente (PI) and FormFactor join in MeasureOne partnership to advance silicon photonics devices test and measurement development. MeasureOne is focused on delivering performance-validated and integrated solutions to address user’s test and measurement applications.

Fiber optics have changed the world of network communication since its inception. Fiber optic cables are used to transmit a large amount of data at high speed. The technology is used in the internet cable, and as compared to copper wires, these are lighter, less bulky, and more flexible and can carry more data.

Photo detectors are used in a range of devices, from automated supermarket doors to VCR remote controls and receivers on TV. It is also used in enormous arrays used by astronomers to detect radiation from the universe. Multiple uses of the devices create a high demand for the product, and the segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Fiber-based optical wires are used in data centers to provide point-to-point links that enable inter-rack, high-bandwidth data communications. Optical technology is used on a different level of the data center architecture to enable different varieties of transparent network or all-optical networking schemes.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Silicon Photonics Devices Market on the basis of product, devices, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Optical Cables Multiplexers Optical Transceivers Attenuators Radio Frequency Circuit

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Photo Detector Optical Waveguide Optical Modulator Optical Switches Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Defense Consumer Electronics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



