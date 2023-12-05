Intelligent Lighting Control Market to Reach USD 61.12 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intelligent Lighting Control Market is projected to reach USD 61.12 billion by 2032, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The evolution of smart technology over the years has significantly modified the industry in terms of energy and cash saving, as well as improved the protection and convenience of the users. With the arrival of cutting-edge technologies within the industry, varied gateways are opened for the businesses of many trade verticals, like dimmers, management systems and software system primarily based solutions and sensors. The state of affairs of the industry has been utterly reworked with the institution of contemporary technologies in it.

The world economy on a longer term is anticipated to consume a lot of energy resources within the longer run, particularly with the growing energy demand from the developing countries like India, China, and Japan. Lighting phase sometimes consumes majority of the electricity during a business building and attracts substantial energy levels for a non-public residence. Intelligent lighting controls witnessed important increase within the adoption rate for the usage in varied applications because of multitudinous blessings offered by the technology.

The integration of physical security trade with intelligent lighting is likely to affect the growth of the industry positively. The ever-changing paradigm of lighting management trade to industry and adding voice management feature can be integrated to the coming products. Increasing number of smart homes in conjunction with customization edges and incessantly decreasing average terms (ASP) of light-emitting diode bulbs and drivers square measure a number of the factors driving the expansion of intelligent lighting management market.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 7.51 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 17.5% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 61.12 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Connectivity, Applications, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Lutron Electronics, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Leviton Manufacturing, Cree, Acuity Brands, Enlighted, OSRAM Gmbh, LSI Industries, Hubbell Incorporated Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Intelligent Lighting Control is highly fragmented and over the years there has been a handful of new entrants in the industry. The manufacturers involved in the Intelligent Lighting Control market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Intelligent Lighting Control market include:

Lutron Electronics Co., Ltd

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Enlighted Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

LSI Industries, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

In August 2020, Hubbell Lighting, a Connecticut based intelligent lighting company has introduced the SpectraSafe video security application intended for deployment on linear LED luminaires throughout a facility such as, retail, office space banks, and care facilities, are intended to supplant legacy video security systems.

Key Highlights From the Report

An economical lighting system will scale back the energy consumption by 22-43% and in some cases by the maximum amount as five hundredth, looking on the sort of system put in. The magnified would like for energy demand management in developed countries conjointly augurs well for the market.

Smart homes pose a measure to the fast expansion of the intelligent lighting controls market in residential application. The advent of smart houses is the last word answer for the patron that brings varied blessings with reference to energy and value savings. Moreover, homes are thought-about to be intelligent' enough to spot the members of the family and guests which will support the bioscience technology. Majority of the businesses operative throughout these houses squares a significant amount of money to be integrated seamlessly with the physical and digital world.

The wired technology has been in the scene for quite a while however with the recent development in frequency (RF) technologies, there is a rise within the range of wireless installations worldwide. Wired technology primarily based intelligent lighting systems will offer higher management and adaptability with the utilization of further natural philosophy, that successively will increase the value of the installation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Lighting Control Market on the basis of product, applications, connectivity and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Sensors

Ballast and LED Drivers

Microcontrollers

Dimmers and Switch Actuators

Transmitters and Receivers

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Smart Cities

Automotive

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wired

Wireless

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



