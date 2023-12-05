IP Multimedia Subsystems Market Size Worth USD 10.82 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Internet Protocol (IP) Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) market is poised for substantial growth, reaching USD 3.00 Billion in 2022 and anticipated to achieve a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the escalating demand for enhanced network infrastructure, increasing investments in advertising and marketing, and the shift towards modern network infrastructure to boost productivity.

Organizations are increasingly embracing IP multimedia subsystems (IMS) to streamline operations and drive productivity. The cost-effective nature of IMS, catering to both large and small enterprises, is a significant factor contributing to its adoption. The standardized and user-friendly features of IMS make it an attractive choice for companies aiming to manage, control, and enhance productivity while keeping expenses in check.

The market's growth is further propelled by the expanding opportunities for network operators and end-users. Network operators are broadening their service offerings by integrating voice services and multimedia communication, facilitating a unified network experience. This empowers end-users to personalize their multimedia sessions, voice, and data, choosing the most suitable communication medium in real-time.

However, security concerns in virtualization pose a challenge to market growth. The potential for cyberattacks and data vulnerability raises reluctance among enterprises to adopt internet-based IMS services. The need for robust security measures, including advanced multifactor protection, becomes paramount in countering cyber threats associated with internet-based services.

A notable trend in the market is the emergence of Fifth Generation (5G) technology. The introduction of 5G is creating new growth opportunities for the IP IMS industry, offering benefits such as seamless communication, considerable computational capability, cloud computing, and low latency. The widespread implementation of 5G by 2030 is expected to drive higher utilization of IP multimedia subsystems.

Telecom Operator Insights:

In the realm of telecom operators, the fixed operators segment dominated the global IP IMS market in 2022. Fixed operators lead in revenue share due to the adoption of the IMS standardization plan. This plan focuses on the Session Initiation Protocol - IMS (SIP-IMS) standardization, creating international standards to ensure uniformity in SIP-IMS-based devices on fixed networks.

The mobile operators segment is poised for moderately fast revenue growth, driven by seamless communication experiences across devices and networks. The ongoing deployment of 5G networks and the demand for integrated communication services contribute to the segment's growth.

Component Insights:

In terms of components, the services segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global IP IMS market. This is attributed to delivering various communication services such as voice, video, messaging, and data through a standardized platform. The versatility of IMS, supporting advanced communication features, appeals to both individual consumers and enterprises.

The product segment is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by the utilization of IP multimedia subsystems in smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and various wireless devices. The demand for cost-effective and scalable solutions drives the adoption of IMS products.

End Use Insights:

The enterprise segment is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the rising use of IMS solutions for sophisticated communication and collaboration tools. IMS empowers enterprises to merge various communication channels into one cohesive platform, enhancing productivity and simplifying communication procedures.

The consumer segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share, fueled by consumer demand for multimedia-rich communication services. The simplicity and flexibility of IMS enable consumers to access a diverse range of multimedia services and applications.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global IP IMS market in 2022, attributed to the presence of telecom conglomerates and advancements in communication technologies. The deployment of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and the government's initiatives to open up the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band contribute to the region's market leadership.

Europe is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the widespread adoption of LTE technology. The synergy between IMS and LTE enables efficient multimedia communication experiences, as demonstrated by Virgin Media O2's migration to a virtualized IP IMS solution.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, propelled by rapid growth in the telecom industry and initiatives such as India's Digital India, aiming to interconnect diverse sectors through the Internet.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.0 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.82 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Telecom operator, component, end-use industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Athonet Srl, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Italtel S.p.A, Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp, Oracle Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd, Ribbon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cirpack, Cisco Systems Inc. , and IBM Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global IP IMS market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective IP IMS solutions. Some major players included in the global IP IMS market report are:

Athonet Srl

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Italtel S.p.A

Juniper Networks Inc.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp

Oracle Corp.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Cirpack

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Strategic Development

In March 2023, Ericsson partnered with AXIAN Telecom at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. This collaboration focuses on modernizing AXIAN Telecom's operations in Madagascar, specifically their Radio Access Network (RAN), microwave transport infrastructure, and core networks for Telma Madagascar. Ericsson is set to offer a flexible and cost-effective solution for mobile transport networks. The modernization effort includes enhancements and expansions in various areas such as IP IMS, virtual charging, virtual User Data Consolidation, and virtual mediation.

In September 2022, L Hiya, a provider of cloud-based call performance monitoring services, unveiled a new partnership with Ericsson. The main objective of this collaboration is to offer network-based call protection to telecommunications carriers on a global scale. Their latest service, ’Call Qualification,’ is a fraud and spam call prevention solution primarily powered by Hiya Protect. It is accessible to all wireless carriers that utilize the Ericsson IP IMS.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global IP IMS market on the basis of telecom operator, component, end-use, and region:

Telecom Operator Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mobile Operators Fixed Operators

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Services Professional Services Consulting Integration and Deployment Training and Support Managed Services Product

End-use Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Consumer Enterprise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



