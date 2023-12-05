Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Size Worth USD 21.22 Bn in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) market , valued at USD 10.00 Billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth with a projected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. A surge in lymphoma and myeloma cancer cases, coupled with a robust product pipeline and expanding research operations, is steering the market towards an upward trajectory.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

1. Rising Cancer Cases: The prevalence of lymphoma and myeloma cancer, ranking as the third most prevalent blood cancer type, is a significant driver for market growth. In 2020, approximately 176,200 individuals in the United States were diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, contributing to a growing demand for CLL treatments.

2. Advancements in Treatment: The industry is witnessing substantial progress in CLL treatment. Recent developments, such as the combined use of ublituximab and UKONIQ, show promising results, presenting a positive outlook for market growth.

3. Combination Therapies: The market is experiencing a shift towards advanced combination therapies, aiming to enhance the efficacy of CLL management. Notable collaborations, such as Infinity Pharmaceuticals with AbbVie, are actively exploring novel combinations, fostering greater patient adherence to medications.

Challenges Hindering Growth:

1. High Costs of Patented Medicines: The market faces challenges due to the high prices associated with patented medicines. Exclusive rights granted to pharmaceutical companies can result in elevated costs, posing difficulties for patients, insurers, and healthcare systems.

2. Therapy-Related Side Effects: The side effects associated with therapies also restrain market growth. The balance between treatment effectiveness and manageable side effects remains a critical consideration for both patients and healthcare providers.

Segment Insights:

1. Type: The T-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, driven by its active involvement in CLL development. Meanwhile, the B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment, due to increased incidences, is projected to account for the largest revenue share.

2. Route of Administration: Oral route administration registered the fastest revenue growth in 2022, reflecting a shift towards patient-friendly oral medications. The parenteral route, with its swift absorption and varied administration options, accounted for the largest revenue share.

3. Therapy: Targeted therapy is expected to dominate the market, given its effectiveness in targeting internal alterations causing cancerous cells. The chemotherapy segment, fueled by the development of combination therapies, is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth.

Regional Insights:

1. North America: The North American market, accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022, is driven by a high prevalence of leukemia and a rising geriatric population. With an estimated 60,650 new cases of leukemia in 2022, CLL is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

2.Europe: The European market is poised for fast revenue growth, propelled by an increasing number of CLL cases and robust Research and Development (R&D) activities. Initiatives like 'Europe's Beating Cancer Plan' underscore the commitment to effective disease management.

3. Asia Pacific: With a moderately fast revenue growth rate, the Asia Pacific region benefits from the presence of key pharmaceutical companies and government initiatives. Collaborative groups, like the Asia Pacific Leukemia Consortium, are expected to drive market growth in the region.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 10.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 21.22 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, route of administration, therapy, end-use industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Genmab A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Genentech Inc., Genzyme Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Gilead, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AstraZeneca, TG Therapeutics Inc., Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Secura Bio, Inc., Arno Therapeutics, Ono pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Xeme Biopharma Ziopharma Oncology, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market is moderately consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective chronic lymphocytic leukemia solutions. Some major players included in the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Genmab A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Genentech Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Gilead

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

AstraZeneca

TG Therapeutics Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Secura Bio, Inc.

Arno Therapeutics

Ono pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Xeme Biopharma Ziopharma Oncology, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Strategic Development

In August 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's Calquence tablet for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Small Lymphocytic Leukemia (SLL), and previously treated relapsed or refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). The Calquence capsule and tablet formulations were found to be bioequivalent in the trials, indicating that the same efficacy and safety profile can be predicted when prescribed with the same dose strength and schedule.1 The tablet is compatible with Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), antacids, and H2-Receptor Antagonists (H2RAs), all of which reduce gastric acid.1 The majority of Adverse Events (AEs) found in these investigations were minor, with no new safety concerns identified.

In June 2022, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson released enhanced findings from the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE trial, which assesses IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) combined with venetoclax (I+V) as a potential Fixed-Duration (FD) therapy for adults diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) who have not been treated previously.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market on the basis of type, route of administration, therapy, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) B-cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia T-cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Natural Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Oral Route Parenteral Route

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institute

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



