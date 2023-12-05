Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size Worth USD 200.61 Billion in 2032

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing deployment of automatic identification and data capture systems in the e-Commerce industry is the primary factor driving market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Revenue growth of the market is being driven by increasing AIDC technology advancements. Emerging advanced technologies for various applications in the e-Commerce industry are rapidly opening up opportunities for implementing barcode, RFID, and biometric authentication as part of smart solutions. Increasing demand for AIDC products is motivating leading companies operating in the automatic identification and data capture market to invest more focus into improving technologies, which is expected to increase demand for AIDC solutions in the near future.

Restraints:

The objective of using automatic identification and data capture solutions, especially biometrics, is to provide improved and additional levels of protection. The biometric system comprises image capturing and processing devices, communication links, and databases that are vulnerable to various cyberattacks. The biometric data recorded in the access control system can be collected and utilized for fraudulent authentication. Thus, concerns regarding data privacy and cyberattacks are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent.

Growth Projections:

The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6%, and market revenue size is projected to increase from USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 to USD 200.61 Billion in 2032. Increased use of AIDC solutions in smartphones for image processing and QR code reading is another key factor driving market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative influence on the operations of various industries worldwide. Governments imposed lockdowns and manufacturing units and import-export activities were halted or slowed down. As a result, companies had paused production, and disruption of overall supply chains affected the demand-supply balance. Nevertheless, as the need for better healthcare services rises, demand for AIDC solutions is expected to increase in parallel.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Governments in emerging countries such as China and India are focused on improving quality of public health and safety services. The Government of India has introduced unique identification cards – Aadhaar – that uses biometric technology to allot each citizen a unique identification number, thereby driving application of biometric systems in the country.

Geographical Outlook:

Europe is expected to register a substantially steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading companies such as Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Sick AG among others in countries in the region. In addition, growing manufacturing industry is expected to boost market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 39.92 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 200.61 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Offering, Product, Technology, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sick AG, Honeywell International Inc., Synaptics Inc., NEC Corporation, Seagull Scientific, Inc., Godex International Co Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market is fairly fragmented, with numerous large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions. Some major players operating in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market are:

Cognex Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sick AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Synaptics Inc.

NEC Corporation

Seagull Scientific, Inc.

Godex International Co Ltd.

Strategic Initiatives:

In July 2021, Fetch Robotics, Inc. was acquired by Zebra Technologies Corporation. The acquisition of Fetch Robotics will boost Zebra’s enterprise asset intelligence vision and intelligent industrial automation growth by implementing new methods of empowering workflows and aiding customers to operate more effectively in automated, data-driven settings.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) on the basis of offering, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hardware Software Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Printer & Recorder RFID Printers Smart Card Printers Label Printers Barcode Printers Magnetic Stripe Printers Scanners & Readers RFID Scanners Magnetic Stripe Readers Smart Card Readers Barcode Scanners Camera-based Scanners CCD Barcode Scanners Laser Barcode Scanners Smart Card Readers Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Biometric Scanners Finger Print Recognition Face Recognition IRIS Recognition Voice Recognition Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Biometrics Magnetic Strips Smart Cards Barcodes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics BFSI Healthcare Hospitality E-commerce & Retail Government Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



