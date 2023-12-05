Creditor Applies Valoe Oyj for Bankruptcy. Valoe Submits a Debt Restructuring Application and Continues its Financial Negotiations

Valoe Corporation Inside information 5 December 2023 at 16.25 Finnish time

According to the bankruptcy application, the claim is approximately 311,000 euros. Valoe has decided to file a Debt Restructuring Application and continue its financial negotiations.

Valoe has received a financial commitment from an American partner. This investor is an industrial partner and, if the financial negotiations are successful, is committed to financing and developing Valoe in the long term so that its promising position as a supplier of vehicle integrated solar technology is adequately resourced. However, the negotiations have taken longer than expected. Valoe continues financial negotiations also with other interested investors and financiers.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.