Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Families Grow

Sarasota, Florida, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Arms Surrogacy & Egg Donation, one of the leading agencies in the United States, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The Sarasota-based company, founded and led by CEO Souad Dreyfus, has been helping families from all over the world achieve their dreams of parenthood through surrogacy and egg donation since 2003.



Under the leadership of Dreyfus, Open Arms has gained a well-deserved reputation for providing exceptional services and support to intended parents, egg donors and surrogates. The company has been recognized as a trusted and respected leader in the surrogacy and egg donation industry.

"Over the past 20 years, we have been privileged to help hundreds of families grow through surrogacy and egg donation," said Dreyfus. "We are grateful to all of the families, egg donors and surrogates who have entrusted us with their journeys, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same empathy, dedication and commitment that has defined us for the past two decades."

Open Arms offers intended parents personalized and comprehensive services, including matching them with qualified egg donors and surrogate mothers, managing legal and financial aspects, and providing ongoing support throughout the journey.

“I am a gestational carrier and my surrogate journey through Open Arms has been amazing,” said Suncoast resident Hope Robertson. “I delivered a healthy baby last year! The agency had great communication and was very professional.”

As Open Arms celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company is looking forward to continuing to grow and evolve to meet the needs of its client. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on providing compassionate and personalized support to every client, Open Arms is well-positioned to remain a leader for years to come.

For more information about Open Arms Surrogacy & Egg Donation and its services, visit www.openarmssurrogacy.com.



