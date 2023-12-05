HyperTrack Achieves AWS Supply Chain Competency

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperTrack, a leader in workforce and logistics technology, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Supply Chain Competency in the Move Category. This designation recognizes HyperTrack for helping customers solve their critical supply chain challenges.



Achieving the AWS Supply Chain Competency in the Move category differentiates HyperTrack as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with validated expertise and proven customer success delivering supply chain solutions for companies of every size and segment to enhance their responsiveness to customers, strengthen their resilience to disruptions, and become more responsible to the environment and global community.

“HyperTrack is proud to achieve the AWS Supply Chain Competency in the Move category ,” said Gaurav Deshpande, CMO. “Our team is dedicated to helping businesses transform their operations to meet the challenges of the on-demand economy by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

HyperTrack’s platform addresses the most complex on-demand workforce logistics problems, employing the unparalleled elasticity of AWS services to deliver core location-based services with the stability and scale that customers require.

Global teams are able to grow their businesses and scale because of the union of HyperTrack’s expertise in location technology, mapping and on-demand business models and AWS infrastructure.

Teams like PartRunner, who specialize in big & bulky delivery for some of the industry's most prominent brands, including Amazon, Ferguson, Cemex, Walmart, and Mercado Libre in the United States and Mexico, leverage HyperTrack to bring together mobile apps, cloud infrastructure, and mapping technology. This partnership led to an increase in driver location accuracy, from 60% to 95+%.

Tarun Aleti, Chief Product and Technology Officer mentions, "With HyperTrack's seamless SDKs and API integration, we don't have to worry about accuracy of tracking our drivers nor about nearest drivers to jobs. On top of that we are able to reduce our 'Google costs' related to Distance & Direction APIs.”

By integrating data and technology through HyperTrack, PartRunner has set a new standard in driver tracking, route enhancement, and digital transparency.

About HyperTrack - HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Our APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. HyperTrack provides workforce automation and proof-of-work solutions that are trusted by over 300 companies worldwide across various industries, from technology, light industrial, security, retail, hospitality, and healthcare to energy and transportation. Start building with the free trial at https://hypertrack.com.