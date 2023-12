Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada - 2 Day Online Certified Training Course

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Veterinary biological products, including vaccines, are regulated independently of veterinary pharmaceuticals and topical insecticides/pesticides in Canada and the USA. Three different acts, with associated regulations and guidance, govern the three different product categories, with the result that regulation is quite dissimilar. The requirements for licensing of vaccines with USDA and CFIA are also significantly different from those for licensing of vaccines in the individual EU member states, or centrally in the EU.

This intensive course will explain the licensing process for vaccines with USDA and CFIA, and will provide comprehensive insight into the requirements to achieve a successful application.

The programme will address the transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission, which will be beneficial in planning your regulatory strategy.

This programme will be key to all those working with veterinary vaccines who require an understanding of the licensing process in the USA and Canada, including:

Regulatory affairs professionals

Registration managers

Global vaccines regulatory associates

Programme managers for biologics

Business development directors

Benefits of attending:

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Course Agenda:

Day 1

USDA Regulatory Jurisdiction

Overview of what fits into USDA, FDA or EPA

Why does it matter who regulates a product?

How is it determined which organization regulates a product?

Project planning and timescales

Development plans to guide USDA Licensing projects

Why start with a development plan?

What should be included in the Development Plan?

How does this guide the entire project?

Import and Transport Permits

For Research and Development

For Sale and Distribution

103.3 movement

Master Seed, Master Cell Stocks and Master Sequences

Required/recommended testing

Additional USDA requirements

Best practices

Required Studies

Efficacy

Safety

Field Safety

Back Passage / Reversion to Virulence (BPRTV)

Day 2

Outline of Production

Required Sections

Difference between Outline and production documents

Labeling and Packaging

Single Tier vs old four-tier wording

Current labelling requirements

Common issues with labelling

Establishing a Licensed Facility

Facility Document basics

Common Issues with Facility Documents

USDA Facility Inspections

In-person

Virtual

Autogenous vaccines

What are autogenous vaccines and how are they different from 'regular' vaccines?

Common questions about autogenous vaccines

USDA Web Portal

The Role of quality in a USDA regulated environment

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) writing, use and review

QA vs QC (USDA's expectations)

