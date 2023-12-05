Verizon expands partnership with TechSTL to advance digital equity in St. Louis through the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announces a $100,000 award to TechSTL for the TechLAUNCH program in St. Louis. The partnership is part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1 million national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world.



TechSTL will address the digital divide in Greater St. Louis by establishing a regional partnership to train 10K underserved residents in critical tech skills for the jobs of the future. Verizon joins the partnership TechSTL has established with Cortex Innovation District, the State of Missouri, the City of St. Louis, CompTIA, Urban League, and the St. Louis Public Library System to address this critical need.

The St. Louis Digital Divide Report estimated 100,000 St. Louis residents who lack digital literacy skills, with the majority of them located in the most vulnerable and impoverished areas of the region.1

TechSTL is proud to serve as the first tech council of Greater St. Louis. With growing industries in biomedical, geospatial, fintech, aerospace, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing, emerging technology in St. Louis connects a thriving innovation community with a bi-state region that is on its way to becoming the most diverse and productive tech workforces in the country.

“The Community Enhancement Award reflects Verizon’s commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusion in the communities we serve,” said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon. “We are committed to listening to and meeting communities where they are by partnering with innovative organizations, such as TechSTL, to ensure communities have the digital skills and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

"Verizon is thrilled to expand our partnership with TechSTL to promote digital equity in St. Louis,” said Andy Brady, Verizon Great Lakes Market President, “Through the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, we are committed to helping bridge the digital divide and empower communities in the region with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age."

Verizon’s goal is to prepare 500,000 individuals for the jobs of the future by 2030. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com.



1 St. Louis Community Foundation. “Bridging the Digital Divide in the St. Louis Region.” Website .

