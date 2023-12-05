Gluten Free Products Market Set for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach USD 15.62 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gluten Free Products Market Overview, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the Global Gluten Free Products Market offers a detailed overview of the factors driving the global demand for gluten-free products. The report highlights the market size, which is projected to grow from USD 9.85 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.62 Billion by 2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15%. This growth trajectory is credited to the rising awareness of celiac disease and other health conditions related to gluten consumption, as well as a surge in lifestyle-driven dietary changes.

As consumers become increasingly mindful of the food they consume, the demand for gluten-free products spans across a wide range of food categories, including bakery items, snacks, and ready-to-eat products. These sectors are experiencing robust growth due to technological advancements in food production and the influence of changing consumer preferences.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity contributes to dynamic market growth.

Health-focused consumers propel demand, seeking products to aid in managing conditions like diabetes and obesity.

Technological advancements in product development and production techniques are enhancing the availability and quality of gluten-free options.

Increased consumer awareness driven by educational campaigns and food labeling initiatives.

Scope and Insights of the Report

The extensive research report covers market analysis segmented by product types, forms, sources, and distribution channels, capturing the intricacies of the gluten-free market landscape. It examines trends that influence consumer buying habits, including the demand for convenience and the interplay between health considerations and flavor preferences.

Increasing Demand Across Diverse Food Categories

Bakery products dominate the gluten-free market globally, with a range of alternatives from breads to cakes capturing a significant customer base. Furthermore, the snacks and ready-to-eat categories are seen as areas of significant growth, projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecasted period.

Geographic Expansion and Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the charge in terms of growth rate, as increasing disposable income and rising awareness around dietary restrictions fuel the demand for specialized products. Notably, traditional diets and culinary influences, such as those from China and Japan, contribute to the region's expanding gluten-free market.

Key Segments Within the Market

Plant-based sources for gluten-free products account for a prominent share, with rice, corn, quinoa, and other grains being integral to gluten-free product offerings. When it comes to distribution channels, specialty stores currently lead, providing an array of options for consumers with gluten intolerance or preference. Conversely, the online segment is anticipated to flourish, presenting a favorable outlook for eCommerce platforms.

Market Outlook

The report concludes with strategic analysis and insights, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders in the industry. The detailed market study positions gluten-free products as an evolving food category with significant room for innovation and growth, reflecting an increasing emphasis on health-conscious and inclusive food choices in the global market.

This comprehensive market overview emphasizes the potential and dynamic nature of the gluten-free market, offering a clear indication of the market directions and strategic recommendations for businesses and consumers alike.

