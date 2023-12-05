Global Electronics Recycling Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030 from $39.8 Billion in 2022 - U.S. is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronics Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plastics segment is estimated at 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The global E-Waste Recycling market has experienced significant shifts and trends, largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the pandemic disrupted traditional patterns of E-Waste generation and recycling due to lockdowns and changes in consumer behavior. With businesses temporarily closed, there was a slowdown in electronic equipment disposal. However, as these disruptions proved transitory, the electronics recycling industry is expected to gain momentum, driven by the resumption of normal business operations and the increasing demand for electronics.

E-Waste constitutes a broad spectrum of electronic and electrical devices, each with its distinct material composition. Understanding these materials is crucial for effective recycling and resource recovery. Improper E-Waste disposal can have significant environmental and health consequences, underscoring the importance of responsible electronics recycling.

While recycling rates for E-Waste have traditionally been low, there is a growing emphasis on adopting a circular approach, encompassing refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling to reduce waste and promote sustainability. The volume of E-Waste generated globally continues to rise, with developing countries emerging as significant contributors, necessitating sustainable recycling practices.

The growth of the consumer electronics sector plays a pivotal role in E-Waste recycling, as the increasing prevalence of consumer electronics leads to a higher volume of discarded devices. Developing countries are expected to be key drivers of growth in the E-Waste recycling market. The market landscape is characterized by established players and startups, with some startups gaining recognition for innovative E-Waste recycling solutions.

Recent market activity includes partnerships, investments, and initiatives aimed at improving recycling processes and enhancing sustainability in the E-Waste recycling industry. These developments reflect the industry's commitment to responsible recycling practices and resource recovery in a changing electronics landscape influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 510 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022

Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills

Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate

Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

Turning Electronic Waste into Power

Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals

Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity

Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal

Waste Management Apps

AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling Challenges

Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated

Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste Management

Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of Electronics Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 177 Featured)

Apple, Inc.

Boliden Group

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

Aurubis AG

Adamec Recycling GmbH

AER Worldwide

All Green Electronics Recycling LLC

BRAL Reststoff-Bearbeitungs GmbH

CEAR, Inc.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Cimelia Resource Recovery Pte., Ltd.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Clean Earth, Inc.

A1 Assets, Inc.

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzg9xy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment