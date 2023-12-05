Cryptocurrencies in Travel and Tourism Report 2023, Featuring Case Studies of Travala, Sandblock, Accenture, AirBaltic and Berkeley Travel

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrencies in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The globalization and digitization of travel and tourism are both driving the demand for easy-to-use and cheap international transaction processes and payment systems. Blockchain technologies are predicted to substantially transform the tourism industry. Tourists are beginning to discover that cryptocurrencies offer such opportunities-by simplifying cross-border transactions and overcoming the associated foreign currency exchange costs. At present, cryptocurrencies are the most advanced application of public blockchains that promise benefits such as a universal means of payment and minimal fees through the removal of intermediaries. Trust is fundamental in the use of cryptocurrencies. Although there are no intermediaries to be trusted, users need to trust the payment system as a whole, as perceived trustworthiness determines the use of cryptocurrencies.



In the tourism industry, although many tourism vendors have been accepting cryptocurrencies and the potential of using cryptocurrencies in travel-related consumption has been intensively documented, existing knowledge about travelers' intention to use cryptocurrencies for payment purposes is limited. Traditional models do not account for the idiosyncrasies of cryptocurrencies and are therefore less appropriate to foster the understanding of travelers' adoption of travel-related payments. Blockchain technology, which by itself consists of a multitude of protocols, platforms, consensus mechanisms, and cryptographic primitives, is far from being fully developed.



The crypto market is immature and constantly evolving. It includes established cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether and newer entrants like Solana and Avalanche. In addition to these cryptocurrencies, numerous companies offer a wide range of supporting services. As the crypto market evolves, new players will emerge, and the landscape will change significantly over the next two years.



Cryptocurrencies, primarily used as a form of payment, often possess additional functionalities. They can be used in incentive schemes for blockchain infrastructure. The nodes (blockchain participants) get rewarded (in, e.g., bitcoin) for running and updating the blockchain network. Moreover, cryptocurrencies fund and encourage the development, governance, and use of decentralized applications (dApps), thus shaping user behavior and supporting blockchain economies. Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, was created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, an anonymous individual or group.



A core feature of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies is decentralization. However, true decentralization is more of an aspiration than an easily achievable state. Most cryptocurrencies involve centralized services or elements. For instance, trading often occurs on centralized exchanges like Finance and Coinbase. Nodes are frequently hosted on centralized cloud infrastructure like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and stablecoins, which aim to keep a stable value relative to other assets, and often rely on centralized parties like Circle to maintain pegs and reserves.



Understanding the interplay between centralization and decentralization in the crypto world is crucial. For instance, the 2022 collapse of major centralized crypto companies like FTX and Celsius led to increased activity on decentralized exchanges and self-custody of crypto assets (meaning people maintain direct control over their assets). While centralized crypto companies may seem incompatible with the core values of cryptocurrencies, they are convenient on-ramps that can facilitate a transition towards or support decentralized products and services, a process often called incremental or progressive decentralization.



This thematic report provides an overview of the impact cryptocurrencies has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors.

The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Impact

Challenges

Case Studies Travala Sandblock Accenture AirBaltic Berkeley Travel

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Infrastructure layer

Blockchain layer

Application layer

Services layer

Companies

Leading Cryptocurrency adopters in travel and tourism

Specialist cryptocurrency vendors in travel and tourism

Sector Scorecard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Beenest

BTCTrip

BukTrips

CarTaxi.io

DTravel

ETravelSmart

Flycoin

Pinktada

Travala

TravelbyBit

Triip

Xceltrip

airBaltic

Alternative Airlines

Berkeley Travel

CheapAir

Destinia

Expedia

Norwegian Air

Shuttle

Singapore Airlines

Binance

Bitfinex

Chainalysis

Circle

Coinbase

Consensys

Crypto.com

Digital Currency Group

Gemini

Kraken

Ledger

Sandblock

Accenture

Booking Holdings

Airbnb

MakeMyTrip

TUI

Flight Centre Travel Group

Jet2

Seera

TripAdvisor

eDreams

Despegar

On the Beach Group

Tuniu

Wego

Secret Escapes

GetYourGuide

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Hays Travel





