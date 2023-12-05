Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - Expansion of Maritime Tourism and Growing Need for Accurate Seabed Mapping for Recreational Activities

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrographic survey equipment market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2022-2028. The increasing need for accurate and up-to-date marine charts and maps, the growing emphasis on offshore exploration and production activities, and rising investments in infrastructure development represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends:



The global hydrographic survey equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing need for accurate and up-to-date marine charts and maps and the growing emphasis on offshore exploration and production activities, such as oil and gas exploration. This is further bolstered by rising investments in infrastructure development, coastal zone management, and environmental monitoring projects, particularly in emerging economies. Moreover, favorable technological advancements in surveying equipment, including the development of multibeam sonar systems, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), and stringent government regulations and guidelines pertaining to maritime safety and environmental protection are creating a positive outlook for the market.

The expansion of the maritime tourism industry and the growing need for accurate seabed mapping for recreational activities are acting as other factors contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting focus on underwater archaeology and the rising incidents of natural disasters are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the expansion of the fishing industry and the escalating need for accurate mapping of fish habitats and oceanographic features are fueling the market growth. Other factors, such as the surging awareness and concern about marine pollution and the growing adoption of unmanned systems, including autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), for hydrographic surveys are propelling the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hydrographic survey equipment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, depth, platform, application and end use.



Type Insights:

Sensing Systems

Positioning Systems

Subsea Sensors

Software

Unmanned Vehicles

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hydrographic survey equipment market based on the type. This includes sensing systems, positioning systems, subsea sensors, software, unmanned vehicles, and others. According to the report, unmanned vehicles accounted for the largest market share.



Depth Insights:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hydrographic survey equipment market based on the depth. This includes shallow water and deep water. According to the report, shallow water accounted for the largest market share.



Platform Insights:

Surface Vessels

USVs and UUVs

Aircraft

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hydrographic survey equipment market based on the platform. This includes surface vessels, USVs and UUVs, and aircraft. According to the report, USVs and UUVs accounted for the largest market share.



Application Insights:

Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey

Port and Harbor Management

Offshore Oil and Gas Survey

Cable or Pipeline Route Survey

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hydrographic survey equipment market based on the application. This includes hydrographic or bathymetry survey, port and harbor management, offshore oil and gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, and others. According to the report, offshore oil and gas survey accounted for the largest market share.



End Use Insights:

Commercial

Research

Defense

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the hydrographic survey equipment market based on the end use. This includes commercial, research, and defense. According to the report, commercial accounted for the largest market share.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, North America was the largest market for hydrographic survey equipment. Some of the factors driving the North America hydrographic survey equipment market included the robust expansion of the maritime industry, the stringent regulations and guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies, and continuous advancements in technology, including the development of innovative sonar systems, LiDAR, and unmanned systems.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global hydrographic survey equipment market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

EdgeTech

Innomar Technologie

iXblue SAS

Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon Technologies

Sonardyne International

SyQwest

Teledyne Technologies

Topcon

Tritech International

Valeport



