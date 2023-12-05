Global Ready-Mix Concrete Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $774.5 Billion by 2030 - Sophisticated Concrete Admixtures Spawn New Era

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-Mix Concrete - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Reach $774.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Ready-Mix Concrete estimated at US$421.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$774.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Transit Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$419.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Central Mix segment is estimated at 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The ready-mix concrete market has been influenced by economic volatility and shifting dynamics in the construction industry. It is a highly competitive market with several key players vying for market share. Ready-mix concrete offers advantages like convenience and consistency but also has disadvantages. There are different types of ready-mix concrete available to meet specific construction needs.

In terms of market outlook, developing economies have been driving future growth in the ready-mix concrete industry. Cement plays a significant role in the composition of ready-mix concrete, and its percentage share varies by country. Developed regions tend to have a higher number of ready-mix concrete producers and plants.

One challenge faced by the industry is the escalating input costs and relatively flat selling prices of end-products, which can erode margins for ready-mix concrete producers. The market is influenced by various factors at the production/supply point and the manufacturer's point, making it essential for industry players to adapt and innovate to stay competitive.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Ready-Mix Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$312.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 623 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $421.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $774.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Concrete Shortage Hampers Prospects

Sophisticated Concrete Admixtures Spawn New Era for Ready-Mix Industry

Customized Admixtures for High-Strength Concrete

Admixtures for Precast Applications

Customized Admixtures to Improve Concrete Rheology

Seeing Concrete through Green Lens: Promising Developments

Industry Invests in Recycling Concrete

New Technology Adoption in the Concrete Industry

Digitalization Streamlines Ready-Mix Operations & Distribution Mechanism, Infusing More Operational Efficiency

Integration of Disparate Systems

Integrated Job Status for Real-Time Tracking

Subscription-based Services

Ready-Mix Concrete Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0

ML & AI Seek Role in Ready-Mix Concrete Business

Concrete Pumps Improve Ready-Mix Concrete Market

COVID-19 Expedites Ready-Mix Concrete Industry's Shift towards New Domain of Cloud Services

High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete

Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

COVID-19 Provides Appropriate Timing to Fast-Track Major Infrastructure Projects

Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction Requirements

Producers Bet on Advanced Solutions to Cool Concrete & Ensure Quality Product

Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Population Growth to Elevate Demand for New Constructions

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

