Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 with Cytarabine Accounting for $571.6 Million

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics estimated at US$587.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cytarabine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$571.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Anthracycline Drugs segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR
The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|356
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$587.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1600 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Incidence and Prevalence Drive Market Growth
- Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AML Therapeutics
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019
- Advancements in Pharmacology & Molecular Biology to Promote AML Drug Development
- Recent Drug Approvals
- Rising Investments in AML Therapeutics R&D Augurs Well
- Changing Face of Combination Therapies Improve Outcomes for treated Secondary AML
- University of Texas' Combination Therapy Study Shines Light at the end of Tunnel for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Need for Better Treatments Entrenches Proteomics at Center of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics R&D
- Antibody-Oriented Protein Microarrays
- AML - A Medical Challenge with High Relapse Rate
- Therapeutic Landscape for Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Advances Related to FLT3 Inhibitors
- Gilteritinib to Set New Therapeutic Paradigm for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Novel Combination Therapies for Relapsed or Refractory AML
- Novel Therapies for Treatment of Pediatric Relapsed AML
- Immunotherapy Research for AML
- Monoclonal Antibody (Mylotarg) - A Promising Drug
- Chemotherapy Complications to Hinder the AML Market Growth
MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 IMPACT AND THE LOOMING RECESSION
- COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Patients
- Making the Cancer Patient Survive the Lethal Covid-19 Wave
- Post-Covid-19 Complications to Affect Future Cancer Treatment
- The Evolving Model of Care - Virtual/ Telemedicine Consultations
- The Evolving Model of Care - Extending Care through Innovative Means
- Pandemic Causes Delays in Procedures and Treatment
- In-Office Cancer Patient Visits Decline amidst Pandemic
- Vaccine Availability Comforts Cancer Patients
COVID-19 IMPACT ON ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA THERAPEUTICS
- Pandemic Caused Delays Impact AML Patients
- Pandemic Related Issues Affect Oncology Research
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
LEUKEMIA - A DISEASE OF THE BONE MARROW
- A Prelude to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Epidemiology
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Types
- The FAB Classification of AML
- WHO AML Classification
- Etiology of AML
- AML Symptoms
GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Primed for Massive Growth with Rising Patient Count & Promising Research Efforts
- Drug Development Efforts Set Pace for Global Market
- New Therapies Introduced in the Landscape
RECENT LAUNCHES IN THE AML MARKET
- North America Maintains Leadership Position in Global Market
- Chemotherapy: The Standard Mode of Treatment for AML Over the Years
- Emerging Drug Therapies/Targeted Therapies for Acute Myeloid Leukemia to Drive the Market
- FLT3 Inhibitors & Cytarabine: Bright Segments of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market
- Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
EXISTING & POTENTIAL TREATMENT/THERAPEUTIC TARGETS FOR ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA
- Chemotherapy
- AML Treatment
- Stem Cell Transplant for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
- Targeted Therapies Drive the Future of AML Market
ISOCITRATE DEHYDROGENASES (IDH)
- BCL-2 Inhibitor
- FLT3
- Hedgehog (Hh)
- Immunotherapy-Oriented Treatments
- Neurotransmitter Receptors
- Epigenetic Modulators
- Organelle-Directed Strategies
- New Formulations Using Existing Options
- Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapy for Acute Leukemia
- Competitive Environment of AML Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 112 Featured)
- Amgen, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma, Inc.
- AbbVie, Inc.
- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
- Aprea Therapeutics
- Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- AB Science SA
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- Ascentage Pharma
- arGEN-X
- Accent Therapeutics
- Arcellx
- Amphivena Therapeutics
