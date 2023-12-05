Changes in the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS

Admirals Group AS has announced a change to its supervisory board structure. Long-term supervisory board member, Fedor Ragin, will transition to the executive position within Admirals Group. This appointment marks the end of his tenure on the supervisory board, effective December 5, 2023. Mr. Ragin has contributed over five years of service to the Company's supervisory board, bringing invaluable insights and experience to his new role. The supervisory board of Admirals Group AS will operate as of December 6, 2023 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Anton Tikhomirov, Anatolii Mikhalchenko, Dmitri Lauš, Priit Rohumaa.

