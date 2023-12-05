Metaverse Economy Set to Reach $400 Billion by 2030 But Struggles to Live Up to Initial Hype

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. The report estimates the metaverse economy will be worth $400 billion by 2030, up from $48 billion in 2022. However, the theme has struggled to live up to the excessive hype that built up in 2021 and early 2022.



Limited knowledge of the theme, unimpressed consumers, the postponing of projects by Big Tech, and concerns with privacy and security have resulted in a metaverse winter. The theme has lost its luster due to limited use cases and the limitations of underlying technologies, like blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and digital twins. Without improvements in these technologies, the metaverse will continue to disappoint.



Key Highlights



Tech companies must develop user interfaces that are easily accessible, synchronize the real and virtual environments, and provide safety and comfort during prolonged use. Platform providers must emphasize a range of content users want to experience repeatedly. Those that stick to one content type will limit their revenue opportunities in the long run.



The metaverse hype primarily focused on consumer use cases, but solutions like data visualization, collaboration, and training will fuel the enterprise metaverse. Despite skepticism around long-term benefits, focusing on the future of work will boost adoption by large enterprises in the next five years.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the metaverse theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes analysis of multiple data sets, including patents, jobs, and M&A trends, alongside a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the metaverse.

The detailed value chain is split into four layers: foundation, tools, user interfaces, and experience.

The metaverse theme involves companies from all technology sectors, including semiconductors, component makers, application software, and advertising. Some companies rushed to take early positions in the metaverse during 2021 and 2022, while others have yet to enter it. This report identifies companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the metaverse over the next five years.

