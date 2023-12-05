Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size To Worth USD 9.92 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.8%

New York, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.61 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.92 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the projected period.





Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of today's most pressing public health issues, and the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market is critical to addressing it. When microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, develop resistance to the medications designed to treat them, the medications become less effective or ineffective. The urgent need for robust surveillance systems that can monitor and track the spread of AMR is driving this burgeoning market, allowing healthcare professionals to make informed decisions about antibiotic prescriptions and treatment strategies. Advanced laboratory techniques, data analytics, and information sharing platforms that enable the collection and analysis of data from healthcare facilities, laboratories, and clinics around the world are key components of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. This data-driven approach enables healthcare stakeholders to detect emerging resistance patterns, create targeted interventions, and create new antimicrobial therapies. The lack of standardized AMR surveillance methods and guidelines can impede data comparability and interoperability across regions and countries. Because of this lack of standardization, establishing a cohesive global surveillance network is difficult.

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Kits, System, Surveillance Software, Service), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Public Health Surveillance), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic, Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The kits segment accounted for a significant share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market in 2022.

The global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market is divided into kit, system, surveillance software, and service segments. In 2022, the kits segment accounted for a sizable portion of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. Diagnostic reagents and consumables used in laboratories to detect and identify antimicrobial-resistant pathogens are included in AMR surveillance kits. These kits are required for performing microbiological tests in order to determine the resistance profiles of infectious agents. Culture media, antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) panels, and molecular testing reagents are common examples.

The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market during the forecast period.

The global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market is classified into clinical diagnostics and public health surveillance. The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the majority of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market during the forecast period. Clinical diagnostics primarily focus on identifying antimicrobial resistance in individual patients in healthcare settings such as hospitals and clinics. The goal is to help healthcare providers choose the most effective antibiotic treatments for infected patients. This category includes diagnostic tests and tools that are directly used in patient care.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market over the predicted timeframe.

North America has well-established healthcare systems and cutting-edge laboratory facilities, including the United States and Canada. These countries invest heavily in AMR surveillance, with a particular emphasis on clinical diagnostics and data collection. Because of the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and high patient care standards, clinical diagnostics have held a significant share in North America. In the United States, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is in charge of AMR surveillance.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. China has made significant investments in AMR surveillance, including the establishment of a national data collection network. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region works with international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO). Because of its diverse healthcare systems and population sizes, the Asia-Pacific region, which includes China and India, faces unique challenges. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing an increase in public health surveillance, due to regional and global health organizations and initiatives.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market include Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioSpace, Cepheid, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., Liofilchem S.r.l., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Bruker, Danaher, Merck KgaA, Bio-Rad, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, and Others Vendors.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, By Solution

Kits

System

Surveillance Software

Service

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Public Health Surveillance

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic

Research Institutes

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



