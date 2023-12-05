Antibody Discovery Market projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Antibody Discovery Market , By Source (Humanized Antibody, Human Antibody, Chimeric Antibody and Murine Antibody), Antibody Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Polyclonal Antibodies and Recombinant Antibodies), Method (Phage Display, Hybridoma, Transgenic Antibody Technology, Single B Cell Technology and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry, Research laboratory and Academic laboratory) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Antibody Discovery Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 6.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 13.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Source, Antibody Type, Method, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Biocytogen Charles River Laboratories Sample of Companies Covered Creative Biolabs Danaher Corporation Eurofins Scientific

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

In recent years, the antibody discovery market has witnessed significant expansion, propelled by a growing need for precision therapeutics and the escalating incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. The process of antibody discovery entails the recognition and creation of antibodies designed to selectively bind to disease targets, presenting promising uses in diagnostics, therapeutics, and research. This market incorporates diverse technologies and platforms, including hybridoma technology, phage display, and transgenic animal models, facilitating the creation and enhancement of antibodies tailored for particular disease indications.

Major Vendors in the Global Antibody Discovery Market:

Biocytogen

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biolabs

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Fairjourney Biologics S.A

Genscript Technology Corporation

Sartorius AG

Twist Bioscience

Increasing Demand for Targeted Therapeutics

The antibody discovery market is witnessing a surge in demand for targeted therapeutics, marking a notable trend in recent times. This heightened demand is driven by the recognition of the unique advantages offered by targeted therapeutic approaches. As precision medicine gains prominence, there is an increasing emphasis on developing antibodies that can specifically bind to disease targets. This targeted therapeutic strategy not only enhances treatment efficacy but also minimizes adverse effects on healthy tissues, showcasing a promising paradigm shift in the field of antibody discovery. The market is dynamically responding to this shift, with researchers and pharmaceutical entities actively pursuing innovative solutions to cater to the rising need for precision in therapeutic interventions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Increasing Research and Development Investment

Advancements in antibody engineering

Opportunities:

Development of new antibody-based therapies

Development of novel antibody discovery platforms

Expansion into new therapeutic areas

Increased adoption of personalized medicine

The Antibody Discovery Market is witnessing an increased adoption of personalized medicine, reflecting a paradigm shift in healthcare strategies. The recognition of individual variations in genetic makeup, responses to treatments, and disease manifestations has fueled the integration of personalized medicine into antibody discovery. This approach tailors medical interventions to the unique characteristics of each patient, maximizing treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects. The Antibody Discovery Market's alignment with personalized medicine signifies a progressive move towards more precise and patient-centric therapeutic solutions, harnessing the potential of antibodies to cater to the specific needs and genetic profiles of individuals.

The market for Antibody Discovery is dominated by North America.

In 2022, the North American antibody discovery market is anticipated to dominate in the forecast period, propelled by an increase in cancer prevalence, a robust presence of the antibody discovery industry, and technological advancements in the R&D sector. For instance, in 2020, the American Cancer Society reported approximately 1.8 million new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer-related deaths in the U.S., underscoring the demand for therapeutic antibodies and stimulating market growth. The upsurge in funding facilitates the development of novel technologies, collaborative efforts spanning countries and organizations, and the exploration of existing antibody treatments, contributing to a deeper understanding of the immune system and the effective development of targeted antibodies. Moreover, augmented funding enables large-scale clinical trials essential for evaluating antibody efficacy, thereby enhancing the overall growth trajectory of the market.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific antibody discovery market is poised for expansion in the forecast period due to an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic health conditions. As reported by the Journal of Biomedical and Environmental Science in 2021, approximately 330 million individuals in China experienced cardiovascular diseases. The significance of antibody discovery becomes evident in the creation of innovative therapeutics for addressing cardiovascular ailments. Consequently, the rising prevalence of heart diseases amplifies the demand for antibody discovery, playing a pivotal role in propelling market growth.

The Phage Display Antibody Discovery Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on technology the antibody discovery market is segmented into Phage Display, Hybridoma, Transgenic Antibody Technology, Single B Cell Technology and Others. The dominance of the phage display segment in the antibody discovery market is anticipated to persist. Phage display facilitates the generation of diverse antibody libraries, encompassing fully human, humanized, or synthetic libraries, thereby increasing the likelihood of identifying antibodies with optimal therapeutic characteristics. This method finds widespread application in target discovery, enabling researchers to pinpoint antibodies effective against a broad spectrum of targets, including proteins, peptides, and small molecules. Its versatility renders it a favored option in drug discovery. Through phage display, researchers can screen for functional antibodies that not only bind to the target but also demonstrate specific biological activities, such as receptor blocking or pathogen neutralization. The technique allows the selection of high-affinity antibodies through successive rounds of panning and amplification, ensuring the isolation of antibodies with robust and specific binding to the target.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3712

