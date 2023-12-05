Katie Vivalo Rouse Joins Diversified Search Group as a Managing Director in the Education Practice

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, one of the nation's top ten executive search firms, has announced that Katie Vivalo Rouse has been appointed Managing Director, Education, based in Arlington, VA.

Vivalo Rouse brings deep expertise in growth and expansion planning, human capital strategies, and operational effectiveness. She has comprehensive experience crossing public education, nonprofit, Fortune 500 companies/corporations, and post-secondary organizations, along with experience supporting teams and leaders across the state, district, and individual school levels, including partnering with nonprofit organizations.

"We're delighted that Katie is joining Diversified Search Group given her background advising Boards and Senior Leaders in the Education Sector, during this transformative time," says Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group. "Her extensive background in education will be tremendously valuable as we continue to partner with our clients, helping them with their leadership needs."

Vivalo Rouse's personal and professional experiences have continually demonstrated the transformative power of education in opening doors and possibilities for young people. It is this sense of hope that anchors her work in education.

"Education has the power to transform lives, and effective leadership has the power to transform our systems of education," Vivalo Rouse says. "Joining Diversified Search Group brings together my 20 years of experience in supporting boards, executive leaders, and teams to strengthen their impact and sustainability. I look forward to advancing the Firm's Education Practice to support leaders who transform the world."

Vivalo Rouse joins Diversified Search Group's Education Practice, Storbeck, from Bellweather, a national nonprofit that transforms education to ensure systemically marginalized young people lead fulfilling lives and build flourishing communities, where she served as a Partner in the Strategic Advising practice area. Prior to that, she held leadership positions in various roles such as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Growth Officer at DC Prep. She completed The Broad Residency at Chicago Public Schools and worked as a consultant and case team leader at Bain & Company. Vivalo Rouse started her career working in nonprofit capacity building in Washington, D.C., and New York.

"Katie has proven herself as a trusted advisor to boards, executive teams and organizations as they chart their future forward. We look forward to her substantive contributions at Diversified Search Group and the impact she will have on our clients," says Susan VanGilder, DSG's Education Co-Practice Leader and Managing Director.

Vivalo Rouse earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Education & Sociology/Anthropology from Swarthmore College. She also holds an Executive Certificate in nonprofit management from Georgetown University and is an alumna of The Broad Residency.

