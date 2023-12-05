Low-Code Application Platforms Report 2023 - LCAPs Gained Popularity as Businesses Emerged from COVID-19 Pandemic and Great Resignation

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Code Application Platforms 2023: Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As businesses emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic operating environment, found themselves dealing with the Great Resignation as well as an economic downturn and potential recession. That has caused them to reassess spending and force business units to do more with less. Low-code development platforms, a technology that was just gaining popularity at the start of the pandemic, are well-suited to help businesses meet these challenges.

LCAPs allow for faster, easier application development, enabling businesses to quickly create and deploy new services that automate employee work and customer interactions. They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smart in a completely new operating environment.



This report discusses strategic imperatives in the industry, evaluates providers based on platform capabilities, and offers information on companies to action. The report analyzes numerous companies in the industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkwrrg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.