Managed SD-WAN Services in Europe Report 2023: Focus on AT&T, Colt Technology, Lumen, NTT, Orange Business Services, Telefonica, Telia Carrier, Verizon and Vodafone

European ranks second in use of managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services, just behind North America. Market growth is driven mainly by an acceleration in customers' digital transformation, more complex network environments, and massive amounts of traffic generated from the cloud. SD-WAN technologies placed at customer edge locations enable networks and security to begin merging to address rapidly changing business needs without compromise.

SD-WAN gives telcos an opportunity to transform from connectivity-only providers to technology-centric service providers. Winning in the SD-WAN platform space positions a provider to win on underlay, security, local area network (LAN), unified communications as a service (UCaaS), and voice services, as well as an opportunity to transition into telecom expense management.

The nine companies mapped in the report are leading telco providers that offer well-rounded managed SD-WAN solutions, features, and functionalities that have generally been available for at least two years. The publisher primarily evaluated them based on their portfolios, which include but are not limited to the choice of SD-WAN vendor solutions; underlay choices; managed service support before, during, and after deployment; self-service portals and network management capabilities; and the ability to deliver on value-added services to create customer stickiness (security, routing, VoIP, UCaaS).

The report analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position in the industry. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company in the report considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T

Colt Technology (Colt)

Lumen

NTT

Orange Business Services (OBS)

Telefonica

Telia Carrier

Verizon

Vodafone

