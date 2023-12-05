Defense Technology and Growth Executive Scott Rosebush Joins Fuse as President

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that it has hired defense technology and growth leader Scott Rosebush as president. An accomplished and respected executive, Rosebush brings to the role more than 20 years of aerospace and defense success in guiding military communications innovations and organizational growth success. As president, he is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, ensuring the Fuse team is supported with the tools and processes they need to scale.



“Fuse has grown exceptionally over the last several years, and we are facing incredible growth right ahead of us,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “Scott is a transparent leader with a track record of successfully growing defense tech organizations at an inflection point. I am confident we will continue to accelerate growth under his leadership — and that our team and our customers will thrive as we take the next steps in our journey together.”

As CEO, Lee will prioritize engagement with senior leaders across the DoD, Fuse customers and partner organizations. He will also continue to direct the company’s warfighter-focused design and engineering approach to developing and delivering its defense communications, networking and computing solutions.

Rosebush joins Fuse from Cubic, where he served as vice president and general manager of secure systems. While there, his team led key innovations enabling warfighters to reliably communicate in contested and highly contested environments. Previously, he worked in engineering, program management and capture management leadership roles at Northrop Grumman. Earlier in his career, Rosebush worked at SAIC, TASC and Atmel.

“It’s an honor to join a company with such critical and differentiated capabilities, unwavering commitment to the warfighter and impressive culture,” said Rosebush. “I look forward to serving as one more resource for the Fuse team and customers, working together to scale up delivery of customer solutions to help keep the nation safe.”

Rosebush has a master’s degree in computer science from Colorado Tech and a bachelor’s in industrial and systems engineering from Virginia Tech. He also completed an Executive Education course at UCLA and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Fuse was recently recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the region’s fastest-growing companies.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of Fuse Integration

jbosc@boscobel.com

301-717-9529