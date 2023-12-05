BridgeCore Capital Announces New Middle Market Commercial Real Estate Loan Program, As Alternative to Traditional LifeCo Financing

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced the launch of its new middle market commercial real estate loan program, as an alternative financing product to traditional LifeCo funding.

BridgeCore’s program provides borrowers a two-to five-year loan term, on loans ranging from $10 million to $30+ million, with the flexibility of pre-payment on stabilized or near stabilized commercial properties in primary and secondary markets nationwide.

This loan product is interest only, which borrowers need now more than ever as a relief on debt service, given liquidity challenges and strained property income streams. The loans are non-recourse and can be fixed-rate or floating rate. These flexible characteristics in loan structure serve as an alternative loan product to traditional LifeCo financing.

“Our new loan program addresses the current ’bridge-to-normal’ environment, wherein investors are seeking more flexibility in loan structure to allow them to refinance into long-term permanent financing in a few years, when rates will have declined, or to sell when cap rates have compressed,” said Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore’s founder and principal.

“Our objective is to provide optionality and capital availability to investors and developers during times like these, when markets tighten. We offered differentiating choices to the capital markets in 2018 when we launched our Pay-Rate product with a pay-and-accrual feature to reduce loan costs. And in 2021, we launched our small balance retail bridge product in the midst of uncertainty of retail’s recovery.

“BridgeCore again demonstrated its ability to serve clients in the commercial real estate market in 2023 with the launch of our Rite Aid loan product on dark or vacant Rite Aid locations in the U.S., and now with our middle market program,” Shirwo added.

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides creatively structured loan products on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior and junior debt and purchase of non-performing loans secured by first trust deeds. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore’s newly launched “Middle Market Loan Program,” which is an alternative to traditional lLifeCo financing. This program provides borrowers with flexible pre-pay, interest only, non-recourse, and fixed-rate or floating rate financings with 2-to 5-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $10M to $30M+.

For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com.

