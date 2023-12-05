Europe Sub-Orbital Testing Services Market Analysis 2022-2032 - Need for Microgravity Testing Services

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sub-Orbital Testing Services Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe sub-orbital testing services market is estimated to reach $30.7 million by 2032 from $16.4 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The sub-orbital testing service providers have witnessed the demand from the government, research institutions, and growing commercial industry.

Increased demand from a variety of end users is driving investments in sub-orbital launch vehicle platforms in the European sub-orbital testing services market. One of the main obstacles in this sector is the high expenses and lengthy testing procedures linked to sub-orbital launches, which limit customer use. The reusability of sub-orbital platforms offers a chance to mitigate this by cutting prices, however as of right now, only a few number of major companies produce reusable solutions, providing service providers significant pricing power because of the lack of competition.

In the future, more players are anticipated to enter the European sub-orbital market, which will lower the launch costs for sub-orbital testing services. There will be an increased need for sub-orbital testing services due to the expanding deployment of tiny satellites, especially in the 1-50 kg satellite mass segment. Sub-orbital testing service providers are expected to see a rise in demand between 2022 and 2032 since smaller spacecraft frequently use Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) subsystems and components that are not normally space certified.

The Europe Sub-Orbital Testing Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Europe has the presence of a large number of manufacturing and research and development hubs. The region is also home to one of the leading national space agencies, the European Space Agency (ESA). This national space agency has been engaged with various space companies to demonstrate the capabilities of space transportation and testing services. Furthermore, the small satellite deployment in the region for satellite-based internet services by companies such as OneWeb and Airbus drives the demand for sub-orbital testing services.

The region faces huge regulations from the ESA, which has restricted sub-orbital testing services growth. Hence, the waiting period for the payload to get tested in the sub-orbital region is significantly high. Additionally, there are still a smaller number of sub-orbital testing service providers in the region actively providing testing services, as most of the companies are in the development stage.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Payload Capacity

1-50 Kg

51-200 Kg

201-500 Kg

501 Kg and Above

Segmentation 2: by Application

Human-Tended

Automated

Segmentation 3: by Country

France

Germany

Russia

U.K.

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

PLD Space

Skyrora Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Sub-Orbital Testing Services Market: Overview

1.1.1.1 Types of Sub-Orbital Testing

1.1.1.1.1 Automated

1.1.1.1.2 Human-Tended

1.1.1.2 Limitations of Existing Terrestrial Testing Services

1.1.1.3 Key Use Cases

1.1.2 Ongoing Programs

1.1.2.1 NASA's Flight Opportunities Program

1.1.2.2 NASA Sounding Rocket Program (NSRP)

1.1.3 Sub-Orbital Testing Services Platforms

1.1.3.1 Sub-Orbital Reusable Launch Vehicle (SRLV)

1.1.3.2 Sounding Rocket

1.1.3.3 Fixed-Winged Platform (Parabolic Flights)

1.1.3.4 High-Altitude Balloons

1.1.4 Start-Ups and Investment Scenario

1.1.5 Commercial Sub-Orbital Launch Sites and Spaceports

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for Microgravity Testing Services

1.2.1.2 Limitations of Terrestrial Testing Service Capabilities

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Expensive Sub-Orbital Flight

1.2.2.2 Time Intensive Testing Process

1.2.2.3 Safety Concerns Associated with Impact Landing

1.2.2.4 Policy Challenges for Sub-Orbital Flights

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Companies Offer Human-Tended Sub-Orbital Research

2. Europe

3. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 PLD Space

3.3 Skyrora Limited



