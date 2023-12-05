Cloud Logistics Market expected to reach US$ 67.8 billion by 2034, rising at a 12.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cloud logistics market is estimated to be worth US$ 21.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 67.8 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3%. The demand for cloud computing in the logistics industry has increased owing to crucial benefits, including minimizing downtime, ensuring business continuity, and mitigating the risk of data loss.



The rapid growth of e-commerce and globalization has increased the complexity and volume of logistics operations, driving the need for cloud logistics solutions as cloud logistics solutions offer the connectivity needed to manage global supply chains efficiently, catering to the needs of online retail and global markets.

Cloud logistics solution are cost-efficient as cloud-based logistics eliminate the need for extensive hardware investments and maintenance costs. Cloud-based systems allow stakeholders to access data and manage operations from anywhere, fostering collaboration and enabling remote work capabilities, driving the market demand.

Cloud logistics solutions are being adopted across various industries beyond traditional logistics sectors, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. This diversification of applications broadens the market for cloud logistics.

Cloud computing offers enhanced disaster recovery capabilities in the logistics industry, enabling logistics firms to swiftly rebound from unforeseen events like system failures or natural tragedies. Cloud technology provides disaster recovery options, including backup and restore replication and failover solutions. These features ensure the resilience and continuity of logistics operations during challenging situations.

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023 , the cloud logistics market was valued at a CAGR of 8.6%

to , the cloud logistics market was valued at a CAGR of Based on OS type, the web-based OS segment is expected to account for a share of 53.0% in 2024 .

in . Global cloud logistics demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 12.8% in 2024 .

in . In the United States, the cloud logistics industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 10.1% in 2024 .

in . Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 11.7% between 2024 and 2034 .

between and . Cloud logistics market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 13.5% in 2024.

“The restoration of industrial growth, along with the elements of the fourth industrial revolution, is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period," opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Key players focus on organic growth strategies like product launches and approval. Collaborations and partnerships with key players and acquiring niche players are critical strategies followed by leading cloud logistics in the market.

Key players operating in the cloud logistics market

Bwise

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Trimble Transportation

Transplace (an Uber Freight Co.)

Descartes Systems Grou

C. H. Robinson

MetricStream Inc.





Product Offering

Oracle Cloud provides cloud-based solutions for logistics, offering services such as transportation management, warehouse management, and supply chain planning to streamline operations.

SAP Cloud Platform offers a range of logistics solutions, including SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP Transportation Management, facilitating end-to-end supply chain visibility and optimization.

Cisco's cloud-based networking solutions play a role in logistics by providing secure and efficient connectivity for logistics systems, IoT devices, and data management.

Accenture offers cloud-based consulting and technology services that assist logistics companies in digital transformation, process optimization, and implementing cloud-based logistics solutions.

Restraints:

Despite its exponential growth, the Cloud Logistics Market faces certain challenges, such as:

Concerns regarding data security and privacy in cloud-based logistics systems

Initial implementation costs and complexities associated with integrating cloud solutions

Cloud Logistics Segments Covered in the Report

Type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Multi

OS Type:

Native

Web-based

Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Industry Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Other



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





