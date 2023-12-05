Medical Staffing Agency, Triage Adds Senior Leaders and Creates a Long-Term Care Division

OMAHA, NEB., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage, a medical staffing agency based in Omaha, recently made some changes to its internal roster of employees, as well as launching a new long-term care division.

Triage hired Taylor Asmus as Vice President of People and Culture and promoted Breanne Falley as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Asmus heads the company’s human resources department and brings a wealth of HR experience, driving employee engagement, leadership development and HR administration. Her previous involvement in scaling a startup will serve Triage well as it continues to grow.

Falley is responsible for the development and execution of Triage’s strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance the company’s competitive position in the allied and travel nurse jobs market. Before her promotion, Falley served as Triage’s Finance Director, after working previously in strategic planning and corporate development.

The new long-term care division will be headed by Jeff Gordon, who brings years of experience and industry involvement to Triage. Gordon is quickly building a group of knowledgeable team members who understand the long-term care industry and how to best serve facilities with medical professionals in the long-term care, senior living, home health, rehab, assisted living and hospice specialties.

“We’re excited to welcome Taylor and Jeff to Triage and look forward to expanding into the long-term care arena, especially when paired with Breanne heading our strategic initiatives,” said John Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaff.com). “We continue to build out a fantastic team hyper focused on growth.”

In August, Triage President Ken Tracy retired from healthcare staffing. Tracy began his career in 2006 when he and his wife Libby founded Talemed, a healthcare staffing company based out of Cincinnati. In 2020, Triage and Talemed became ‘better together’ and today Triage is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country.

Tracy won’t be without things to do. He will remain an active member of the Board and will focus his time on the non-profit he founded with his wife. Impacting Tomorrow helps provide basic needs for people in the Cincinnati community. Members are able to shop in Impacting Tomorrow’s boutique and market for food, clothing and household supplies, all free of charge.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with Ken and work with him side by side in the growing and building of Triage. He is a class act all the way around and we are excited for him as he embarks on his next chapter in life,” said Maaske.

About Triage:

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary, Rehab Therapy and Long-Term Care professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine eight times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com