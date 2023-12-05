Blister Packaging Market projected to reach USD 46.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Blister Packaging Market ” , By Material (Paper & Paperboard {Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), White-lined chipboard, Others}, Plastic Films {Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Others}, Aluminum), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), Type (Carded, Clamshell), End-use (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Blister Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 28 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 46.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Material, Technology, Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amcor plc Constantia Flexibles Sample of Companies Covered UFlex Limited Sonoco Products Company WINPAK LTD.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Blister Packaging Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Blister packaging is a type of packaging where a product is enclosed between a pre-formed plastic cavity and a backing, typically sealed with a lidding material. It is commonly used for retail display, offering visibility and protection for various consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. The blister packaging market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by several factors. With the increasing emphasis on product safety, convenience, and brand visibility, blister packaging has emerged as a popular choice across diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and electronics. The market is witnessing a rising demand for customizable and secure packaging solutions that not only protect the product but also serve as a branding tool. Additionally, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability has prompted a shift towards eco-friendly blister packaging materials, further influencing market dynamics. Advancements in material technology and smart packaging features are also contributing to the market's evolution. As e-commerce continues to expand, the demand for blister packaging that ensures product integrity during shipping remains high. Overall, the blister packaging market is characterized by innovation, customization, and a concerted effort towards sustainable and efficient packaging solutions to meet the diverse needs of modern industries.

Major Vendors in the global Blister Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

UFlex Limited

Sonoco Products Company

WINPAK LTD.

WestRock Company

SteriPackGroup

Honeywell International Inc

Klöckner Pentaplast

ACG

SÜDPACK

Tekni Plex

Blisterpack Inc.

Abhinav Enterprises

YuanPeng Plastic Products Co., Ltd

Increasing adoption of blister packaging in the medical device industry

The blister packaging market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the increasing adoption of blister packaging in the medical device industry. This trend is primarily driven by the need for secure and tamper-evident packaging for medical devices, ensuring product integrity and compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Blister packaging provides an effective barrier against contamination, moisture, and external factors, safeguarding the sterility and functionality of medical devices. Additionally, the clear visibility and ease of labeling offered by blister packaging enhance product identification and traceability, crucial aspects in the medical sector. The heightened emphasis on patient safety and the growing demand for user-friendly packaging solutions further contribute to the rising prominence of blister packaging in the medical device industry, positioning it as a key driver for the overall growth of the blister packaging market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand for unit-dose packaging

Rising demand for child-resistant packaging

Growing popularity of blister packaging in consumer goods

Opportunities:

Development of sustainable blister packaging solutions

Innovation in blister packaging design

Personalization of blister packaging

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging Materials

The blister packaging market is witnessing a notable trend driven by a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials. With increasing environmental consciousness among consumers and stringent regulations promoting sustainable practices, there is a notable shift towards blister packaging solutions that prioritize environmental responsibility. Manufacturers are investing in the development and adoption of materials that are recyclable, made from recycled content, or derived from renewable sources. This trend reflects a broader industry commitment to reducing the environmental impact of packaging, aligning with consumer preferences for sustainable products. As a result, companies in the blister packaging market are exploring innovative, environmentally friendly solutions to meet the evolving demands of both consumers and regulatory bodies, positioning sustainability as a key driver in shaping the future of blister packaging.

The market for Blister Packaging Market is dominated by North America.

North America secured a substantial market share, attributed to the presence of key healthcare end-users like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc. The region benefits from a concentration of highly advanced healthcare packaging manufacturers, contributing to the increased adoption of blister packaging. Notably, Huhtamaki is actively engaged in manufacturing blister packaging tailored for the healthcare sector in North America. Given the healthcare industry's reliance on blister packaging for safeguarding product integrity, the sector remains a major contributor to the market. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding the significance of safe and hygienic packaging for health is expected to drive further demand for blister packaging in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for Blister Packaging Market due Asia Pacific is driven by increased needs in the personal care, electronics, and healthcare sectors, encompassing products like mobile charging cords, testers, generic drugs, and liquid cosmetics. The region is experiencing heightened pressure on pharmaceutical companies to meet the demands of population health management and address emerging diseases. Notably, key players such as UFlex Limited, Constantia Flexibles, and Amcor plc are contributing significantly to the growth of the blister packaging market in Asia Pacific. With China leading the way in 2022, boasting one of the largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries, the market benefits from the country's growing population and rising disposable income, resulting in increased demands for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.

Thermoforming Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on Technology segment is categorized into Thermoforming and Cold Forming. Thermoforming technology dominates major revenue share. In the thermoforming process, a plastic sheet is heated to achieve flexibility and is subsequently molded into a specific shape using a vacuum or mold. This technique yields sturdy, transparent, and cost-effective packaging solutions that offer protection against external environmental elements like moisture and oxygen. The substantial growth in this segment is attributed to its distinctive features, including the capacity to create customized shapes and sizes of packaging at a reduced cost.

It offers a simpler and more efficient production process compared to cold-forming, resulting in lower tooling and equipment costs. Thermoformed blister packaging is highly customizable, allowing for intricate designs and shapes to accommodate various product sizes and forms. Additionally, thermoformed packaging provides superior protection against damage, contamination, and moisture, making it ideal for sensitive products like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer goods.

