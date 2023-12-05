Probiotics Market to Hit USD 18.4 billion by 2031, Grow a CAGR 8.0% | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global probiotics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031 . According to Transparency Market Research, sales of probiotics are slated to total US$ 18.4 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Ongoing studies focusing on the human microbiome reveal novel insights into the diverse applications of probiotics beyond gut health. Emerging research explores the intricate connection between microbiota and various health conditions, propelling innovative probiotic solutions targeting specific health concerns.

Probiotics' potential benefits in sports nutrition and performance enhancement are gaining attention. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts increasingly integrate probiotics to aid recovery, bolster immunity, and optimize overall health, opening new market avenues within the sports nutrition sector.

The aging population's increased susceptibility to digestive issues and interest in preventive healthcare fuel demand for probiotics. Targeted formulations catering to senior health needs, such as immune support and digestive health, drive market growth within this demographic segment.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Capsules dominate the probiotics market, offering convenient delivery of probiotic strains, ensuring potency, stability, and ease of consumption for consumers.

Bottles are the leading packaging type in the probiotics market, offering convenience and suitability for various probiotic formulations and applications.

Online sales are the leading sales channel for the probiotics market, offering convenience, accessibility, and a wide product range to consumers globally.

Probiotics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing consumer awareness of gut health benefits and preventive healthcare drives the global demand for probiotics in supplements, functional foods, and beverages.

Diverse applications in dairy products, infant formula, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals leverage probiotics' health-promoting properties, expanding market opportunities.

Advances in probiotic strain development, encapsulation techniques, and delivery systems enhance product efficacy, stability, and shelf life, driving market innovation.

Growing regulatory approval for probiotics in various industries fosters market growth ensures quality standards and boosts consumer confidence in probiotic products.

Efforts in educating consumers about the relationship between gut health and overall well-being fuel increased adoption, stimulating market expansion globally.

Global Probiotics Market: Regional Profile

Renowned for its health-conscious consumer base and advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America leads the probiotics market. The region's robust demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and probiotic-enriched beverages fosters market growth. An emphasis on preventive healthcare and rising awareness of the gut-brain connection further drives adoption.

Europe is a critical probiotic market with a strong focus on natural and organic products. A well-established food and beverage sector and stringent regulations favoring probiotic inclusion in various products amplify market demand. Growing interest in personalized nutrition and innovative probiotic applications supports market expansion.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative probiotic region that boasts a large consumer base and thriving dairy markets. Countries like Japan, China, and India exhibit significant demand for probiotic supplements and functional foods, driven by rising health awareness and traditional consumption of fermented products.

Product Portfolio

BioGaia AB offers a diverse product portfolio centered on probiotic solutions. Their range includes probiotic supplements, drops, and oral health products, leveraging patented strains to promote digestive health, immune support, and overall well-being for consumers across various age groups globally.

Probi AB displays an extensive product lineup specializing in probiotic and gut health solutions. Their portfolio includes probiotic strains, customized blends, and formulations for dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals, targeting improved gut health and overall wellness.

Nestle S.A. presents a comprehensive portfolio featuring numerous nutritional products and functional foods. Their offerings include probiotic-infused yogurts, drinks, and supplements, catering to diverse consumer needs for digestive health and overall wellness, aligning with Nestle's commitment to nutrition, health, and well-being.

Probiotics Market: Competitive Landscape

The probiotics market displays a competitive landscape shaped by key players striving for market dominance. Companies like Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., and Nestle S.A. maintain significant market shares, leveraging robust research and development capabilities to innovate probiotic strains, formulations, and applications.

Intense competition drives strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product diversification, focusing on expanding market reach and enhancing product portfolios. Differentiated product offerings, quality assurance, and a focus on consumer education and trust remain pivotal, creating a dynamic ecosystem where innovation and credibility are essential for sustained competitiveness and leadership in the probiotics market.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

BioGaia AB

Probi AB

Nestle S.A.

DuPont

Procter & Gamble Company

ADM

Lallemand Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaCare Laboratories

Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group

SymbioPharm GmbH

Probiotics Market: Key Segments

By Form

Dry

Tablets/Caplets

Capsules

Powders/Granules

Chewables

Liquid

By Packaging Type

Blisters

Bottles

Containers

Sachets

Stick Packs

Droppers

Others

By Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Pharmacies/Drugstores

By Region

North America

Latin America

West Europe

East Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

