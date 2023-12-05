Kvika banki hf.: Result of subordinated bond offering

Kvika has today concluded an offering of Tier-2 subordinated bonds in a new series, KVIKA 34 1211 T2i. Total demand amounted to ISK 4,820 million.

The subordinated bonds were sold at par for an amount of ISK 2,000 million, where total issuance in the series is limited to ISK 4,000 million.

The subordinated bonds are index linked and have an annual coupon of 6.25%. The maturity of the bonds is 11 December 2034 and are callable by the issuer at the interest payment date of 11 December 2029 and on every subsequent interest payment date.

The subordinated bonds will be issued under Kvika’s EMTN programme and listed on Nasdaq Iceland.



