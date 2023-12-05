Global Biofuels Report 2023 - Global Active and Upcoming Renewable Fuels Capacity across Standalone, Co-processing and Crude Oil conversion Refineries

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuels - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biofuels are fuels that are produced from combustion or processing of biomass - a renewable energy source. These generate a lower carbon footprint across their lifecycle, when compared with fossil fuels. Moreover, their emission footprint can be significantly reduced further by capturing CO2 during their production. Hence, biofuels, such as ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are considered as alternatives to fossil fuels in decarbonizing various industries.



Renewable fuels that are produced using advanced biomass, such as wastes from agriculture, forestry, food processing, and non-edible crops, are rapidly gaining popularity among refiners globally. Besides tackling the concern of food security, these biofuels also address concerns over land availability, biodiversity loss, and price volatility due to crop failure. Nevertheless, there is further potential for technology development in processing of advanced biomass to boost renewable fuel production. The scaling up of renewable refinery capacities will help to lower the production costs in the long term, making them competitive enough to replace petroleum fuels.



Report Scope

This report assesses the potential for biofuels, particularly renewable fuels, in addressing the concerns of industrial decarbonization

It highlights the various industry, technology and regulatory trends influencing the biofuels theme.

It evaluates the global active and upcoming renewable fuels capacity across standalone, co-processing as well as crude oil conversion refineries.

It analyses the overall biofuels value chain and identifies major players across different elements of the value chain.

The report also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by leading oil and gas players in renewable fuel production.

Key Report Benefits

Know about biofuels, both conventional and advanced, and their potential role in the global energy transition

Identify the key trends supporting the global adoption of biofuels.

Review the capacity additions in renewable fuel plants across major geographies.

Understand the biofuels value chain and identify the oil and gas leaders with this space.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players in the biofuels theme

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Defining biofuels

Types of biofuels

Applications of biofuels

Advantages and disadvantages of biofuels

Biofuel production process

Biomass - the key raw material for biofuels

Trends

Industry trends

Technology trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Global biofuel production and consumption outlook

Competitive landscape

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Value Chain

Biomass sources

Pre-treatment

Conversion

Storage and distribution

End-use industries

Companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Neste

Marathon Petroleum

Valero

Phillips 66

HF Sinclair

TotalEnergies

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Shell

Eni

