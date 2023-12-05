Global Couplings Strategic Market Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Couplings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Couplings estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$741.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metallic segment is estimated at 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The pandemic has presented unique challenges for manufacturers in the couplings industry. These challenges have necessitated the development of contingency plans to ensure business continuity. To assess the performance of this industry, it's important to look at major end-use markets for couplings.

The global construction industry, for instance, experienced a reset and varying growth trajectories during the pandemic, with fluctuations in growth rates from 2019 through 2021. Similarly, the mining sector also witnessed changes in revenue estimates and forecasts in terms of US billion dollars between 2019 and 2021.

Couplings, as a critical component in various mechanical systems, come in different types such as elastomeric, metallic, and mechanical couplings. To gain insights into the market prospects and outlook, it's essential to analyze these different coupling types. Currently, the global couplings market is segmented into various types, including elastomeric, metallic, mechanical, and others, with each type contributing differently to the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Couplings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$377.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flexible Shaft Couplings Gain Traction

A Review of Gear Couplings Market

Fluid Couplings Market: An Overview

Fluid Couplings as the Ideal Place for Sensors

Advancements in Servomotor Coupling Technology

Safety Coupling for the International Space Station (ISS)

Digital Automatic Couplings (DACs) Enhance Efficiency

Use of High-tech Materials in Coupling Technology

Importance of Automotive Driveshaft Couplings

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Established Role in Aerospace Industry

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

The US Oil & Gas Industry: Outlook for 2021

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Elastomeric Couplings Gain Preference in Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Rugged Couplings Gain Traction in Hazardous Area Applications

Mainstream Role in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well

