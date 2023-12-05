Bicycles Global Business Report 2023: Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bicycles Market to Reach $101 Billion by 2030
The global market for Bicycles estimated at US$60.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$44.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Road Bicycles segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Makes Bicycles Sell Like Hot Cakes: Factors Driving Boom
- Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Disruption in Public Transport Usage & Fitness Regime Patterns Drive Bicycle Mad Rush: Hammered Economy Fails to Discourage Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regional Markets
- US Bicycle Market Pedals Fast to Reach High Terrains
- Europe Records Notable Jump in Bicycle Sales after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions
- COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for Indian Bicycle Industry despite Challenges
- An Introduction to Bicycle and its Components
- Bicycles-Bill of Material
- Bamboo Bicycles: Take a Ride on Your Imagination
- Bike Sharing Programs: Inculcating Interest in Cycling
- Bicycles: Biggest Innovations Ever
- Bicycles Market: A Prelude
- Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace
- Market Overview
- Leading Countries Bicycle Penetration Rate as a Percentage of Total Population (2019E)
- Bicycle Parts and Accessories: A Review
- Pricing of Bicycles
- Global High-End Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Region
- Global Bicycle Market Rallies Ahead amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Spike in Bicycle Sale amid COVID-19 Leaves Supply Chain High & Dry Temporarily
- Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground
- Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution
- Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand
- Growth Restraints
- Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries
- Production & Export Scenario
- Value Exports of Bicycles by Select Country (2019E)
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain
- Bicycles Product Mix of Merida (2019)
- Bicycles Product Mix of Giant (2019)
- Bicycle Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic Region (2019)
- Bicycle Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Segment (2019)
- Bicycle Product Mix of Accell (2019)
- Parts Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic Region (2019)
- Parts Product Mix of Accell (2019)
- Bicycles Market for New Players: Opportunities and Challenges
- Bicycle Components Market
- Leading Players in the Global Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano and Others
- Leading Players in the Global Road Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, KMC, FSA and Others
- Leading Players in the Global Mountain Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, SRAM, KMC, and Others
- Breakdown of Shimano's Bicycle Components Sales (in %) by Geographic Region (2019)
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Bicycles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand
- Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming
- CO2 Emissions (in Billion Tons of CO2) by Select Region/Country (2019)
- Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage
- Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas
- Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum
- World e-Bike Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and Others
- World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select Countries/Region
- Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions
- Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles
- 27.5 Inches: An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment
- Wheels Become Stronger
- Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential
- Carbon Technology: Permeating at Faster Rate
- Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes
- Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes
- Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue
- Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth
- Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding
- Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects
- Rising Car Ownership Rates in Developing Countries Adversely Impact Market
- Global Passenger Cars Market (2019): Breakdown of Number of Cars per 1000 People in Select Countries
- Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers
- Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry
- Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration
- Technological Advancements & Improvements
- Cyclist Safety First
- Navigation Convenience
- Bike Security
- Select Key Innovations-2019
- Innovations in Bicycles Segment in the Recent Past
- Innovative E-Bikes
- Gearing
- Electronic Shifting
- "Self-filling" Bottle
- Bicycle Seat for Elderly
- BSMART Technology
- Collision-warning Sensor
- Power Generating Bicycles
- Copenhagen Wheel
- Bike Trainer
- Innovative Products and Solutions
- Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem
- Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking
- Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans
- Distribution Channels
- Spike in Online Sales
