Summer Craze Fowler Joins Torc Robotics as the Chief Information Security Officer

BLACKSBURG, VA., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG and a pioneer in commercializing self-driving vehicle technology, today announced the appointment of Summer Craze Fowler as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Fowler brings more than two decades of experience developing and executing successful technical strategies that align with business goals and objectives. In her role, she will collaborate with Torc leadership to develop a strategic security and risk management program, implement security policies and procedures, manage security technologies and oversee security-awareness training.

“Joining Torc at such a momentous time for the organization and industry is incredibly exciting,” commented Fowler. “Since my early meetings with the team, Torc’s prioritization of safety and innovation has been clear. I look forward to collaborating with this deeply focused team on our mission to commercialize a hub-to-hub autonomous truck product safely and efficiently.”

Having spent nearly four years with Argo AI, Fowler has extensive experience in enterprise cybersecurity policies and procedures, previously supporting Motional as Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity & IT, and leading teams at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory and Carnegie Mellon University.



From 2018-2022, she served as the Chief Information/Responsibility Officer at Argo AI, where she built, maintained and enhanced IT infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities to meet and anticipate the needs of highly technical engineering staff who were developing AI software.

“As we continue to pave the way for the commercialization of autonomous trucking, Summer Fowler and her team will be instrumental in ensuring the security and trustworthiness of our systems,” commented Peter Vaughan Schmidt, Torc Robotics’ CEO. “Her wealth of experience in driving security operations and leading technical strategy aligns perfectly with Torc Robotics, and we are excited for Summer to join the Torc team.”

For more information on Torc, please visit: www.torc.ai

ABOUT TORC ROBOTICS

Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, Torc has over 18 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. Torc operates test facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and engineering offices in Austin, Texas; Stuttgart, Germany; and Montreal, Canada. Torc’s purpose is driving the future of freight with autonomous technology. As the world’s leading autonomous trucking solution, we empower exceptional employees, deliver a focused, hub-to-hub autonomous truck product, and provide our customers with the safest, most reliable, and cost-efficient solution to the market.

