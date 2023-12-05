Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH). The lawsuit alleges EHang made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; and (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 2, 2024.

