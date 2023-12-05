Global Clear Aligners Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030 - AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game, Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Clear Aligners Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Adult, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.8% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Teenagers segment is estimated at 28.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR



The Clear Aligners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.6% and 23.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 461 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Clear Aligners: A Prelude

Merits over Traditional Options

Evolution of Clear Aligners Business Models

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Industry: % of Dentists Registering Decline in Patient Volume

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020

Dental Product Market Stages Quick Recovery & Remains Upbeat in 2021 & 2022

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices: April 2020-Dec 2021

Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a Mega Trend

Teledentistry Players Report Substantial Gains during COVID-19 Restrictions

Competitive Scenario

As Clear Aligners Emerge as a Preferred Treatment, Companies Increase Investments

Technology Startups Venture into Clear Aligners Space

Changing Market Dynamics

Clear Aligners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Market Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Expanding Pool of Patients Fast Track Growth

Teeth Conditions where Clear Aligners are Recommended

Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type

Robust Growth on the Cards for Clear Aligners Market

Ongoing Shift Towards Digitalization to Augment Market Prospects

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise High Growth

US Clear Aligners Market Dominates

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies Fostering Demand for Clear Aligners

AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game

Future of AI-Driven Aligners and Therapies

3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work

Price Declines Aid Growth

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners

Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Common Issues with Clear Aligners Present Challenges for Market Growth

Select Product Developments/Innovations

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 126 Featured)

3M Company

3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Angel Aligner

Argen Corporation

Clarus Company

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ormco Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

SmileDirect Club

TP Orthodontics Inc.

