Air Fresheners Global Market Report 2023-2030

The global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sprays/Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Air Fresheners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Fragrances Play a Role in Ensuring Calmness & Wellness amidst the Pandemic
- Market Benefits from Home Beautification Focus of Stay-at-Home Consumers
- An Introduction to Air Fresheners
- History of Air fresheners
- Raw Materials Used in Air Fresheners
- Types of Air Fresheners
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Sprays/Aerosols: The Leading Air Freshener Type
- Residential Air Fresheners Continue to Drive Market Gains
- Developing Markets Hold Immense Potential
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Health Implications of Unpleasant Indoor Air Enhances Importance of Air Fresheners
- Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Air Fragrance Products Play a Part in Enhancing Quality of Life & Ensuring Wellbeing
- Air Care Products Market: Percentage Breakdown of New Products Launched by Type of Label Used for H2 2020
- Urbanization Trend & Rise in Construction Activity Influence Gains in the Residential Air Fresheners Market
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Construction Spending Patterns Influence Market Adoption
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Exotic Fragrances and Strict Environmental Regulations to Drive the Car Air Fresheners Market
- Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Hold Potential for Growth
- Natural Air Fresheners Emerge as Alternatives to Chemical-based Air Care Products
- Trend Towards Aromatherapy Drives Opportunities for Air Fresheners
- Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market for Air Fresheners
- Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)
- Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Cats (in Million)
- Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Birds (in Million)
- Rising Prominence of Electric Air Fresheners
- Scented Candles Continues to Find Demand Despite Advent of Advanced Products
- Emergence of Custom Air Fresheners Transforms the Market
- Powerful Marketing Tactics Boost Industry Growth
- E-Commerce to Continue Boosting Sales of Air Freshener Products
- Health Concerns of Air fresheners Threaten Adoption of Air Fresheners
