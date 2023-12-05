Air Fresheners Global Market Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fresheners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Fresheners Market to Reach $27.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sprays/Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 542 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Air Fresheners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Fragrances Play a Role in Ensuring Calmness & Wellness amidst the Pandemic

Market Benefits from Home Beautification Focus of Stay-at-Home Consumers

An Introduction to Air Fresheners

History of Air fresheners

Raw Materials Used in Air Fresheners

Types of Air Fresheners

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sprays/Aerosols: The Leading Air Freshener Type

Residential Air Fresheners Continue to Drive Market Gains

Developing Markets Hold Immense Potential

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health Implications of Unpleasant Indoor Air Enhances Importance of Air Fresheners

Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Air Fragrance Products Play a Part in Enhancing Quality of Life & Ensuring Wellbeing

Air Care Products Market: Percentage Breakdown of New Products Launched by Type of Label Used for H2 2020

Urbanization Trend & Rise in Construction Activity Influence Gains in the Residential Air Fresheners Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Construction Spending Patterns Influence Market Adoption

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Exotic Fragrances and Strict Environmental Regulations to Drive the Car Air Fresheners Market

Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings Hold Potential for Growth

Natural Air Fresheners Emerge as Alternatives to Chemical-based Air Care Products

Trend Towards Aromatherapy Drives Opportunities for Air Fresheners

Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market for Air Fresheners

Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)

Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Cats (in Million)

Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Birds (in Million)

Rising Prominence of Electric Air Fresheners

Scented Candles Continues to Find Demand Despite Advent of Advanced Products

Emergence of Custom Air Fresheners Transforms the Market

Powerful Marketing Tactics Boost Industry Growth

E-Commerce to Continue Boosting Sales of Air Freshener Products

Health Concerns of Air fresheners Threaten Adoption of Air Fresheners

