Learn & Work Ecosystem Library Announces New Librarian and Updated Features

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Learn & Work Ecosystem Library recently hired Matthew Valdez as its first Librarian. Valdez’s new position will update and maintain the library’s collection of content and ensure stakeholder access to resources. Valdez brings nearly 20 years of experience in academic libraries and higher education.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library designed to serve the diverse stakeholder groups seeking accurate information about the ecosystem,” said Valdez.

Valdez previously served as a Reference and Instruction Librarian and Archivist for the Pikes Peak State College system, Technology Specialist at the University of Denver, and Senior Online Librarian at American Public University System. His work in higher education has focused on information literacy instruction, digital accessibility, Open Educational Resources, and educational technology. Valdez received a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Denver, a Bachelor of Science in History from Colorado State University – Pueblo, and an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Library Science from Pueblo Community College.

“Matthew brings unique librarianship and technology talents to the team,” said Holly Zanville, research professor at George Washington University, and founder and lead of the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library. “The purpose of the Library is to acquire and make available content related to the ever-changing landscape of the learn-and-work ecosystem, including the interdependent systems of education, employer-hiring, career, policy, and workforce development.”

Since its launch in December of 2022, the Library has received many recommendations for improvements to increase its usefulness. This resulted in the relaunch of the Library on December 5, 2023, with new features such as: redesigned homepage, extended Glossary, new Index, more advanced search and filtering system, a translation option for multilingual users, and digital accessibility considerations for images and screen readers.

A new and evolving feature is the inclusion of relational maps. The Library is partnering with artificial intelligence to explore the development of maps that depict how a Topic, Initiative, or Organization that is searched relates to: glossary terms, other topics, other initiatives, other organizations, and the key components of the learn-and-work ecosystem.

The Learn & Work Ecosystem Library is a web-based library that collects, curates, and coordinates resources to make information easier to find, use, and maximize for diverse stakeholders in the learn-and-work ecosystem. The Library is affiliated with Credential As You Go , a movement to establish a nationally adopted incremental credential system that improves education and employment outcomes.

