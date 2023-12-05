Orkuveita Reykjavíkur | Green Bond Auction December 12

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) is holding a bond auction on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023. Bonds in the green bond classes OR020934 GB, OR180255 GB and OR161126 GB will be offered for sale.

OR161126 GB bears non-indexed interests with an interest payment arrangement and bears 7.0% interest, payable four times a year until the final maturity on November 16, 2026. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of 720 million have been issued in the class.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interests and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2, 2034. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 21,127 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 27,281 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address utbod@fossar.is before UTC 17:00 on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023. Transactions will be settled on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023.

Contacts:

Brynja Kolbrún Pétursdóttir, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: brynja.kolbrun.petursdottir@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Capital Markets, Fossar Markets, tel: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com