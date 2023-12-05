Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Outdoor Robot Segment is Forecast to Register the Fastest CAGR of 23.3% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (In-house, Outdoor), By Charging Type, By Type, By Operation Mode, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleaning robot market size is estimated to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 22.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be credited to the increasing use of cleaning robots in residential and commercial applications. Rising labor costs for cleaning purposes also fuels the adoption of cleaning robot across commercial and industrial areas. Professional cleaning applications, including floor, window, pool, and solar panels, contribute to the overall market's growth.



The increasing need for hygiene in both residential and commercial applications is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing incidence of asthma and other health conditions related to hygiene is expected to propel the demand for cleaning robots. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the importance of sanitization. In residential areas, people focus on implementing cleaning robots to keep families safer and healthier by removing dirt, germs, and allergens. For instance, according to a survey from the American Cleaning Institute, Americans spend around 6 hours a week cleaning their homes.



The market for cleaning robots is expected to witness notable growth over the forecast period with the increasing demand for robotic vacuums in several sectors, such as automotive, healthcare, logistics and transportation, and retail. Industries involving redundant and repetitive operations offer ample opportunities for robotic machines. The increasing utilization of cleaning robots is directly aligned with the rising importance of facility cleaning across various industries, especially retail. According to a Consumer Reports survey, cleanliness is a top concern among the top-rated grocery stores' customers. Moreover, rising public health concerns and the increasing significance of cleaning the premises are expected to impel the demand for cleaning robots in the coming years.



Ongoing technological advancements, such as the introduction of artificial intelligence, deep learning, and virtual reality, are further driving the growth of the market. In March 2023, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched a Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ premium range of vacuum cleaners in India. The smart robot also offers voice recognition for AI assistants such as Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home, so that users can opt for voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions and change modes either on-premise or remotely.



In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a substantial revenue share of more than 30% and volume share of over 32.0% in 2022 owing to burgeoning urbanization and industrial growth, resulting in increased demand for cleaning services in residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors

In terms of type, the floor-cleaning robot segment held a revenue share of more than 41% and a volume share of around 41% in 2022, which is attributed to increasing product demand to keep dust and dirt in check and provide a greater degree of autonomy at home with minimal effort

In terms of product, the outdoor robot segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. These robots help sweep large outdoor spaces, clean debris in pathways, and clean driveways by automating the process as well as completing the task quickly

In terms of charging type, the automatic charging segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to higher product demand driven by their ability to optimize the functioning of robots based on battery levels

In terms of operation mode, the self-drive segment held over 60.0% revenue share and approximately 61.0% volume share in 2022. Self-drive cleaning robot helps smooth cleaning of heavily used floors, which is much easier compared to conventional methods while ensuring it is cost-effective and safe

In terms of distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2030 with increasing consumer preference to buy electronic gadgets online

In terms of end-use, the residential segment held a significant revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to growing consumer interest in smart home gadgets as they offer a convenient living experience

Ecovacs Robotics

ILIFE Robotics Technology

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytronics

Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions

Neato Robotics

Nilfisk Group

Pentair

Samsung Electronics

