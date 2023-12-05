Tourniquet Systems Market Size & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Delfi Medical Innovations, Zimmer Biomet, Hammarplast Medical, Stryker and AneticAid

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourniquet Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Tourniquet Instrument, Tourniquet Cuffs), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Setting), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tourniquet systems market size is expected to reach USD 873.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. Growing incidence of industrial & road accidents and major falls has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, rapid increase in the number of hospitals and surgical care centers has led to increased application of tourniquets.







Tourniquets are majorly used when hemorrhages cannot be controlled with direct pressure or selective clamping of bleeding vessels. Certain advantages in modern surgical tourniquet systems such as safety, accuracy, and reliability have resulted in the widespread adoption of these devices in orthopedic surgeries. Furthermore, technologically advanced tourniquet systems are now integrated with a wide range of pneumatic cuffs that help optimize the performance of the overall system. However, reusable cuffs might result in the transmission of infection, which would consequently raise hospital costs and may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Tourniquet Systems Market Report Highlights

The market study suggests that tourniquet cuffs dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to their increasing applications in orthopedics, trauma, and emergency settings.

Amongst the application segments, hospitals occupied the largest share as they are effective in arresting life threatening external hemorrhage caused due to limb injury

In addition, the non-institutional application segment tourniquet systems is expected to grow rapidly due to the potential application of tourniquets in military war settings.

The Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) recommends that "the judicious use of a pneumatic tourniquet may be helpful and lifesaving" in cases of major arterial hemorrhage caused by military wars

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.5% in 2022 owing to the presence of excellent healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of road accidents, and increasing adoption of advanced tourniquet devices

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. It will have one of the widest consumer base of tourniquets owing to the huge population, increasing industrial & road accidents, and commendable financial support from various governments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $478 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $873.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Component outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Tourniquet Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Tourniquet Systems Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Tourniquet Systems: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Tourniquet Systems Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Tourniquet Systems Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Tourniquet Instrument

4.4. Tourniquet Cuffs

4.4.2. Pneumatic

4.4.2.2. Disposable

4.4.2.3. Reusable

4.4.3. Non-Pneumatic



Chapter 5. Tourniquet Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tourniquet Systems Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Tourniquet Systems Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Ambulatory Setting

5.5. Non-institutional Use



Chapter 6. Tourniquet Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Tourniquet Systems Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Delfi Medical Innovations Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Hammarplast Medical AB

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Stryker

Ulrich Medical

Rudolf Riester GmbH

AneticAid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix8gnt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment