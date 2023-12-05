The Blue Foundation and Blue Federal Credit Union Announce Big Changes

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demands of our community and the need for financial literacy soar, The Blue Foundation and Blue Federal Credit Union are excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Boost Center by Blue. This pioneering new concept of a family resource center will be a collaborative effort and a dynamic force in enhancing the work of numerous local non-profits and organizations already making significant impacts.

When completed, the Boost Center by Blue is set to be more than just a building; it will be a commitment to lifting and supporting the pillars of our community. By merging our efforts with those of established non-profits, we're focusing on improving housing stability, deepening educational development, and widening economic opportunities. This initiative is all about guiding individuals on their journey to financial independence.

As we eagerly anticipate the mid-2024 opening of our Boost Center, we encourage everyone to keep up to date with its progress. This center will be more than a physical space; but a symbol of our unwavering commitment to strengthening and uplifting our community. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements as we approach its grand opening.

Meet Laura Fowler – The Blue Foundation’s New Executive Director

Laura Fowler leads this groundbreaking initiative as the new Executive Director of the Blue Foundation. Laura is distinguished by her commitment to uplifting others. With over 38 years of experience in music and education in the Laramie County School District, she has significantly impacted children from underserved backgrounds.

After retiring from teaching and co-creating the PEEPS program (Parent Engagement and Educational Partnership with Schools), Laura shifted her focus to helping individuals and families in the Cheyenne community. Holding a master's degree in education and various certifications, Laura aims to transform the Boost Center into a sanctuary for community members, offering safety, healing, and supportive assistance.

In Laura's own words, "Observing the daily struggles encountered by the under-served, my motivation to pursue further training was kindled. This not only allowed me to witness its transformative power but also provided me with a more profound understanding of how to connect with and assist the most vulnerable individuals in our community."

Under Laura's stewardship, the Boost Center by Blue will be a transformative force in our communities, igniting hope and providing tangible support in areas crucial for individual and collective development. We are confident that the partnership of The Blue Foundation, Blue Federal Credit Union, and Laura Fowler will carve a pathway toward a future where every individual is endowed with the resources necessary to secure financial stability and independence.

We invite all to join us on this uplifting journey to BOOST lives, one individual and one family at a time.

For further information or to become involved:

Email: laura.fowler@bluefoundation.blue

Call: 307-996-1140

The Blue Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization founded to champion, fund, and celebrate local nonprofit causes that keep our community and people strong, financially stable, and healthy. To learn more, visit bluefoundation.blue

