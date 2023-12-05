Deep Tech Alchemy - How Innovators Disrupt Industry: Exploring 12 Emerging Domains and Sub-Domains Revealing Insights into Start-up Driven Transformations

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Tech Alchemy - How Innovators Disrupt Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the world of deep tech, major shifts are happening across sectors as cutting-edge technologies converge. From biotech breakthroughs to space innovations, industries are being reshaped. The report explores 12 emerging domains and their sub-domains, revealing insights into startup-driven transformations. The report delves beneath the surface to uncover latest developments, key offerings, and venture capital activity related to these startups.



The report focuses on cutting-edge innovations in various domains within the deep tech industry and their impact on the market landscape. This report thoroughly explores the deep tech landscape as reshaped by startups, spotlighting their innovative solutions and their potential to various industries across twelve key domains - Advanced Materials, Advanced Mobility, AgriTech, AI/ML, AR/VR, BioTech, Blockchain, CleanTech, NanoTech, Quantum Computing, Robotics, and SpaceTech.

By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, the analyst's report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising deep tech startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the industry.

Key Report Benefits

Stay updated: Deep tech is rapidly evolving with impact ranging across several industries.

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

Identify deep tech domains: The report helps in decoding key deep tech domains and disruptive startups focused on those domains.

Learn about products: Deep-dive into deep tech startups researching cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products.

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in deep tech

Key Topics Covered:



1. The deep tech landscape

Demystifying deep tech

Deep tech technologies

Domains in focus

Domains impacting industries

Key benefits

Illustrative startup map

2. Sub-domains and startup profiles

Advanced materials

Advanced mobility

AgriTech

AI/ML

AR/VR

BioTech

Blockchain

CleanTech

NanoTech

Quantum computing

Robotics

SpaceTech

3. Challenges and outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d65an

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.