Global Synthetic Biology Market Report 2023 - Biosynthetic Revolution is Underway to Enable Lean Supply Chain Management, Decrease Reliance on Imports and Support Reshoring Efforts

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Synthetic biology, commonly abbreviated to synbio, involves the manipulation of genetic material to enhance specific characteristics or, conversely, stifle them. The ability to perform this manipulation quickly, precisely, and at a low cost has the potential to impact numerous sectors.
Synthetic alternatives to meat, precious metals, natural fibers, fuel, and medicines, among others, continue to be developed. The environmental benefits of such innovations are often the focus, but these developments will also facilitate the next stage of supply chain management.
The biosynthetic revolution is underway and will enable lean supply chain management, decrease reliance on imports, and further support reshoring efforts. Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and sustained by the US-China trade wars, supply chain shifts are already visible as countries and corporations try to protect themselves against further disruption.
Countries that are heavily dependent on imported food may turn to synthetic biology as a means of developing a domestic agriculture sector. For example, Singapore's '30 by 30' plan aims to produce 30% of the nation's nutritional needs domestically by 2030. Synthetic biology could increase crops' yield and nutritional content to meet this objective. Australia, another country with poor food security, has highlighted the use of synthetic biology in the agriculture sector as a critical part of improving self-sufficiency and strengthening its national bioeconomy.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the synthetic biology theme.
- The detailed value chain discusses the core segments, including software components, organism engineering, hardware, and end-users.
- There is also analysis of the impact of synthetic biology on industries like agriculture, consumer goods, food, energy, healthcare, industrial materials, mining, packaging, and technology. This analysis includes identification of key players and details of relevant use cases.
Report Highlights
- The field of synthetic biology is still at an early stage. Nonetheless, there already exist everyday commercial examples. For example, plant-based burgers developed by Impossible Foods contain a yeast engineered to produce soy leghemoglobin, which gives the burger a more meat-like flavor. Another example is Kymriah, a gene therapy developed by Novartis that uses engineered living cells for cancer treatment.
- The possibilities of synthetic biology are boundless. Propelled by the growing demand for sustainable materials, environmental remediation, and innovative therapies, synthetic biology could transform numerous industries. Interest in the field is increasing every year, with annual publications related to synthetic biology exceeding 10,000 in 2022.
- This report will help you understand what synbio is and why it's important. It will also allow you to identify leading players across the value chain.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AbSci
- Agilent Technologies
- AHB Lab
- Allozymes
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- AMSilk
- Ansa Biotechnologies
- Antheia
- Arzeda
- Asimov
- AskBio
- Atomwise
- Auqtec Biosystems
- Autodesk
- Azitra
- Baidu
- BASF
- Beam Therapeutics
- Beckman Coulter
- Benchling
- BGI
- Biomemory
- Biosyntia
- Biotree
- Bloomage Biotech
- BRAIN Biotech
- Calysta
- Catalog
- Cataya Bio
- CellX
- Cemvita Factory
- Charles River (Distributed Bio)
- Checkerspot
- ChemChina (Syngenta)
- Cibus
- Codexis
- Conagen
- Culture Biosciences
- Cysbio
- Cytena
- Danaher
- Dassault Systemes
- DNA Script
- Donaldson (Solaris Biotech)
- EcoBiome
- Ecovative Design
- Editas Medecine
- Electrolab
- ElevateBio
- Encoded Therapeutics
- EnginZyme
- Ensovi
- Eppendorf
- Eurofins
- Evolva
- Evonetix
- Fermex
- GE Healthcare
- Genecis
- GeneMind
- Genomatica
- Genvida
- Gilead (Kite)
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- GSK
- Hide Biotech
- IBM
- Illumina
- Imagene
- Impossible Foods
- Ingenza
- Iridia
- Jananom
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- Kinnva
- L7 Informatics
- LabGenius
- LanzaTech
- Lygos
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Manus Bio
- Marvell Technology
- Merck
- MGI Tech
- Micron
- Microsoft
- Modern Meadow
- Moderna
- Molecular Assemblies
- Motif Foodworks
- MycoWorks
- Mytos
- Nourish Ingredients
- Novartis
- Novozymes
- Octarine Bio
- OmniTier
- Onego Bio
- Oracle
- PacBio
- Perfect Day
- Perfect Day (Nth Bio)
- PerkinElmer
- Pivot Bio
- Precigen
- Protedyne
- Provectus Algae
- Qiagen
- Qitan
- Samsara Eco
- Sartorius
- Saudi Aramco
- Scala Biodesign
- Scispot
- Seagate
- Senti Biosciences
- Snapgene
- Solida Biotech
- Solugen
- Spiber
- Strateos
- Synlogic
- Synlogic Therapeutics
- Synthace
- Tecan
- Tecnic
- Telesis Bio
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tidetron
- Tsingke Biotech
- Twist Bioscience
- Ultima Genomics
- Ultivue
- Viridos
- Western Digital
- Yield10 Bioscience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbw2rm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.